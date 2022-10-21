 Go on, Hold My Hand in Race 5, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Go on, Hold My Hand in Race 5

Oct 21, 2022 02:14 am

RACE 1 (1,200M)
(3)  GIMME’S  LADDIE  band  (11) AUSSENKEHR have leading claims,   given   their   form   and experience. But both (5)CAPTAIN  CASANOVA and  (7) INSIDE   STORYare   likely   to improve   after   pleasing   debut efforts.
(4)    CHARLIE    MALONEand(12)  WILLIAM  THE  REDcanget into the picture but a bigger threat  may  come  from  any  one of    the    well-bred    newcomers and    the    betting    should    be monitored  for  clues.  
Respect any market support for( 2)  AUGUSTA  BLUE,  (8)  KINGREGENT,  (9)  RAINBOW COLOURS and (14) CAFECULTURE.

RACE 2 (1,200M)(11)
RED      SASHsets      the standard  after  running  second in  both  starts  and  could  get  it right  at  the  third  attempt.
(2) EVERLASTING, (6)PRINCESS LOUISAand a fitter (15)YGRITTEare   capable   of making their presence felt with the benefit of added experience on  their  side.  

RACE 3 (1,200M)
(5) CAMILLE CLAUDEL showed         promise         as         a two-year-old  but  disappointed in a 1,500m feature and has not been   seen   since.   She   retains ability    and    is    open    to    any amount  of  improvement.
(4)  CITYSCAPE  ran  well  when not    beaten    far    on    handicap debut    and    is    another    who should  have  more  to  offer.  
(7)   HUNTING   TRIP   was   not winning  out  of  turn  last  timeand,    with    further    progress,should  also  be  competitive.

RACE 4 (1,600M)
(8) JAZZBELLA and (9) ALLENDE were     beaten     as odds-on favourites over shorter trips   last   time.  
But   both   are worth    another    chance    with improvement   likely   over   this distance
(1) TYPEFACE, (2) BEAUK ALA, (3) SUNLIT FROMHEAVEN and (7) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN can   fill the  minor  positions.

RACE 5 (1,400M)
This   looks   to   be   a   cracking contest  featuring  a  number  of Fillies         Guineas         hopefuls,including  a  trio  of  Drakensteinprogeny   who   could   dominate the  outcome. (6) HOLD   MY   HANDis   the highest-rated and best-weighted   runner,   having finished          fourth in a two-year-old  Grade  1  event  last term.   She   may   have   more   to offer  as  a  three-year-old.  
(2) INARA’S   DYNASTY,who impressed  over  this  track  and trip last time, is the main threat. (5) FUTURE    GIRLand    (1)BONIKAwould  have  tightened up    after    pleasing    comeback runs  and  can  threaten.  

RACE 6 (1,000M)
The highly-rated (7) HITHEMHARDSUNSHINE makes   an   eagerly   anticipated comeback   and,   while   unlikely to  be     fully tuned after a 20-week   absence,   is   slung   in under  the  conditions  and  may prove  too  good.  
(8)  RED  IMPACT,with  stable jockey  aboard,  and  stablemate (9)  TEATRO, donning  blinkers for  the  first  time,  could  prove the biggest dangers, with preference  for  the  former.  
Returning (3) TROMPIE  is unexposed  and  could  improve after  an  injury-enforced  layoff.  
(5) TOUGH TERRAIN has been showing good pace over further or  late,  so  the  drop  back  to  thistrip  may  suit.

South Of TheRiver (Oscar Chavez) has not been sighted since his runaway win in his second start in an Open Maiden race (1,000m) on Jan 8. The son of Statue Of Liberty was sidelined by a tendon injury suffered in that race.
Clements' secret weapons are out

RACE 7 (1,100M)(2)
AMBIORIXbounced  back to  winning  ways  on  his  return to    the    Cape    last    time    andrenews rivalry with (15) GIACOMO PUCCINI on identical terms. (4)  SAFE  RETURN would  have come  on  from  that  outing  and can   do   better   with   improved fitness  on  his  side.
(16) RESONATE is 1kg better off  and  capable  of  turning  the tables  from  an  outside  draw.

