Go on, Hold My Hand in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) GIMME’S LADDIE band (11) AUSSENKEHR have leading claims, given their form and experience. But both (5)CAPTAIN CASANOVA and (7) INSIDE STORYare likely to improve after pleasing debut efforts.

(4) CHARLIE MALONEand(12) WILLIAM THE REDcanget into the picture but a bigger threat may come from any one of the well-bred newcomers and the betting should be monitored for clues.

Respect any market support for( 2) AUGUSTA BLUE, (8) KINGREGENT, (9) RAINBOW COLOURS and (14) CAFECULTURE.

RACE 2 (1,200M)(11)

RED SASHsets the standard after running second in both starts and could get it right at the third attempt.

(2) EVERLASTING, (6)PRINCESS LOUISAand a fitter (15)YGRITTEare capable of making their presence felt with the benefit of added experience on their side.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) CAMILLE CLAUDEL showed promise as a two-year-old but disappointed in a 1,500m feature and has not been seen since. She retains ability and is open to any amount of improvement.

(4) CITYSCAPE ran well when not beaten far on handicap debut and is another who should have more to offer.

(7) HUNTING TRIP was not winning out of turn last timeand, with further progress,should also be competitive.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) JAZZBELLA and (9) ALLENDE were beaten as odds-on favourites over shorter trips last time.

But both are worth another chance with improvement likely over this distance

(1) TYPEFACE, (2) BEAUK ALA, (3) SUNLIT FROMHEAVEN and (7) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN can fill the minor positions.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

This looks to be a cracking contest featuring a number of Fillies Guineas hopefuls,including a trio of Drakensteinprogeny who could dominate the outcome. (6) HOLD MY HANDis the highest-rated and best-weighted runner, having finished fourth in a two-year-old Grade 1 event last term. She may have more to offer as a three-year-old.

(2) INARA’S DYNASTY,who impressed over this track and trip last time, is the main threat. (5) FUTURE GIRLand (1)BONIKAwould have tightened up after pleasing comeback runs and can threaten.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

The highly-rated (7) HITHEMHARDSUNSHINE makes an eagerly anticipated comeback and, while unlikely to be fully tuned after a 20-week absence, is slung in under the conditions and may prove too good.

(8) RED IMPACT,with stable jockey aboard, and stablemate (9) TEATRO, donning blinkers for the first time, could prove the biggest dangers, with preference for the former.

Returning (3) TROMPIE is unexposed and could improve after an injury-enforced layoff.

(5) TOUGH TERRAIN has been showing good pace over further or late, so the drop back to thistrip may suit.

RACE 7 (1,100M)(2)

AMBIORIXbounced back to winning ways on his return to the Cape last time andrenews rivalry with (15) GIACOMO PUCCINI on identical terms. (4) SAFE RETURN would have come on from that outing and can do better with improved fitness on his side.

(16) RESONATE is 1kg better off and capable of turning the tables from an outside draw.