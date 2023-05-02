Go It Alone is the standout in opening event

Race 1 (1,200m)



(8) GO IT ALONE is the standout on form, after a promising debut fourth in a hot maiden event. That experience is going to stand him in good stead.

Stablemate (7) HLUHLUWE was unlucky not to have finished closer last time. He could get into the picture.

The well-bred colts (4) COME ON YOU SPURS, (9) SACAMBAYA and (10) GREENLAND are capable of winning first-up. Worth a market check.



Race 2 (1,200m)



There is little form to go on but (9) TEFLON MAN appeals most among the four runners who have raced.

(4) CHAMPAGNE MAC could improve with the benefit of a run under his belt.

(12) DONNY TEE could do so, too, with blinkers fitted.

Trainer Justin Snaith’s newcomers (2) LIGHTNING GLOW, (8) MASTER OF PARIS and (11) KWITE A KING are of particular interest, given their pedigrees. Watch the market.



Race 3 (1,200m)



(3) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT and (2) NATIONAL DISGRACE ought to improve after an educational debut. The preference is for Gimmethelimelight, who fared better in their first-up meeting.

(5) LADY LOXTON and (7) LIP SYNC should also improve with a run under the belt.

(12) IMPRESSIVE NESSIE has more experience than most and could get involved, too.

Watch the betting on the well-bred fillies (4) SCHOOL POLICY, (6) SUMMER LILY and (8) REDROSEOFLANCASTER.



Race 4 (1,200m)



(1) CAPTAIN CASANOVA has improved after being gelded and is likely to play another leading role. He was a fast-finishing second over 1,000m last time. On that evidence, he should enjoy the extra 200m.

(3) REMEMBER MY NAME is held on that form and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(6) MIGHTY MAC is distance suited. He has finished in the money in four (all over this trip) of his five starts.

(5) LINES CROSSED ought to have come on since his debut, so could get involved.



Race 5 (1,400m)



(11) MISTY CLIFFS (drawn widest) and (4) GO LIKE FLO are overdue for a maiden success. Both ought to be involved again. The preference is for the well-drawn Go Like Flo, who ran on from a long way back over 1,200m last time.

(10) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL finished ahead of Go Like Flo but is 2.5kg worse off and has a wide draw to contend with.

(5) HANG OUT THE STARS bounced back to form with blinkers removed last start over 1,600m and will be competitive again.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(10) RAINBOW COLOURS is inconsistent but showed what he is capable of when staying on for third over this trip last time.

He finished ahead of (1) GLOBAL SPEED and (4) OTIS THE BRAVE (0.5kg better off) and ought to be competitive if confirming that improvement.



(12) RUBERTUS and (13) RED WILLIAM are also closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. Both should be involved if they can overcome their wide draws.



Race 7 (1,600m)



(1) METAR and (10) PERFECT TRUST have held their own (without success) at a higher level. They should fare better in this class after a two-point drop in rating. Both, however, are held on the form of a recent meeting over this trip by the in-form (8) PERILLA.

(3) THE AGENTS MUSE has taken time to come to hand but caught the eye over 1,400m last time. The filly may have more to offer over this distance.

(5) ISLAND TREASURE finished an eye-catching third on her comeback and could get involved.



Race 8 (2,000m)



(3) SUDDEN SONG has maintained consistency at a higher level. He has a big weight to carry but ought to be competitive, given the drop in grade.

(6) FUTURE TURN was rewarded for his consistency when winning over 1,600m last time. A two-point penalty is unlikely to prevent him from playing another leading role.

However, the unexposed (4) INSIDE STORY is weighted to turn the tables on 2kg better terms over this distance for the first time.

(1) MISTER MONOCLE and (2) TWICE THE MASTER can be included in the exotics.



Race 9 (1,200m)



(3) FLY TO RIO was a recent gutsy winner over 1,400m. The mare is likely to go well again over this trip.

Stablemate (2) VERONIQUE has a bit to find but could get involved on these terms.

(6) ELECTRIC FEELS opened her account over this course and distance and looks leniently treated in her first start out of the maidens.

(8) SEEKING PEACE was not disgraced in a stronger race over 1,000m last time. She won a similar contest over 1,250m.