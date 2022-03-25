Go with the River Queraress flow

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(9) WITHOUT EQUAL is improving with racing. He reversed the form with (2) EYE OF THE PROPHET last time. Eye Of The Prophet was just over a length behind him. They are travelling over a slightly longer trip but should have no problem and could fight it out.

Watch newcomers (6) SHOEMAKER and (4) OATHKEEPER.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) MISS COOL is going over a longer distance. If she sees it out, she should be hard to beat.

(6) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE was not disgraced on debut. She is crying out for this trip. Respect.

Expect big improvement from (5) LADY GREENSLEEVES and (9) TRIED AND TRUE, who will relish the extra distance.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(2) REMEMBER WHEN ran below form last time but is not taking on a strong field.

(1) MARIGOLD HOTEL is classy. Coming off a rest, she should be in the shake-up if she is anywhere near her best.

(6) IMBEWU is dropping in distance and will have blinkers on for the first time, which could sharpen her up.

(5) SPECIAL VARIETY won second-up and this looks stronger.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(2) IT’S ABOUT TIME eased in the betting on debut for his new yard but took the honours. He was not disgraced the next time and stands a chance again.

(5) GENERAL HANCOCK never travelled well last time but could feature.

(8) GOOD QUEEN BESS has ability but has been off for five months and could just need it.

(4) HOMELY GIRL races in new surroundings and has consistent Cape form.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(1) RIVER QUERARESS is in top form. She is looking for four straight wins, but is giving 1.5kg to easy debut winner (2) KARANGETANG, who is sure to come on heaps.

(3) MAGIC TATTOO is looking for further but could get into the tierce.

(6) VAR PARK is looking for the quartet money.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

Three unbeaten runners meet up in this Grade 3 Pretty Polly Stakes – (1) STRIKE A MATCH (won both), (2) BLINDEDBYTHELIGHTS and (3) GALLA VANTING, who won their debuts with good support.

(4) SHOW TIME and maiden (7) ROCK THE FOX have the form to get into the action, which makes this a competitive race.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(9) SHANGANI and (10) SPARKLING WATER could come out trumps although they seem to prefer a longer trip.

(2) ZILLZAAL beat stablemate (7) SHANGO by almost 11/2 lengths and is 2.5kg better off. But Shango is finding top form.

(3) SECOND BASE is no slouch. He should make his presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(9) BON VIVANT is bang in form and is getting weight from all. She could get away with it and complete a hat-trick.

Stablemates and Cape visitors (1) ZARINA (classy) and (2) CHAT CHING (useful) are giving Bon Vivant 12kg and 8kg respectively, which could be a problem.

(5) SENTBYDESTINY is better than her last run and could get into the picture.

RACE 9 (1,160M)

(2) VAL D’ORCIA won his only try over this course and distance. But he is meeting (1) VISIWAY on 2.5kg worse terms for a neck beating. It could get close.

(5) CAPTAIN MORISCO found problems last time but could feature.

(6) WILLOW’S WISH is racing as a gelding for the first time after a rest and could do well fresh.