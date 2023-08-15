Gold Governor rules at 4th run

Gold Governor (Vlad Duric), with his ears pricked, strolling home an easy winner in the Open Maiden race (1,400m) on Sunday. The Vancouver four-year-old was bred by his owner, the Yongs' Gold Stable. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Tim Fitzsimmons has been paddling his own canoe for four years, but those old ties from his days behind the scenes somehow still had a hand in his success on Sunday.

The reigning Singapore champion trainer’s latest winner Gold Governor was prepared in Australia by his former Kranji boss Cliff Brown, who brought along a then 26-year-old Fitzsimmons as his assistant trainer when he relocated from Narbethong in rural Victoria to Kranji in 2007.

Debt Collector, Zac Spirit and Gilt Complex are some of the top quality horses who gave the duo their most unforgettable moments over the years.

Like a mentor ready to cut the apron strings, Brown was very supportive when Fitzsimmons branched out on his own in 2019. It came as no surprise who was to become the major bloodstock beneficiary when Brown returned to Australia in 2021.

Fitzsimmons’ yard got a major shot in the arm when Brown handed him the bulk of his horses. Fitzsimmons has since built his own team, but every now and then, gets a leg-up from the old firm.

Among one of Brown’s stalwart owners, the Yongs’ Gold Stable, who automatically stuck with Fitzsimmons after Brown left, is the third party cementing that enduring partnership.

“The owner bred this horse and raced him with Cliff in Australia. He ran some nice races without winning there,” said Fitzsimmons.

In five starts for Brown – now based in Mornington – Gold Governor did not score but finished in the money thrice – one second and two thirds, all on the Victorian provincial circuit at tracks like Pakenham and Cranbourne.

The first three runs at his new Kranji base were not without merit. After a debut second, the four-year-old followed up with two fourths, the latter the most laudable given the wide path he plotted.

“He was trapped four wide last start. But, today, he was drawn in one and had an ideal race behind the leader,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He’ll get more ground, but I’ll leave him at 1,400m for now.

“There’s a Novice race in two weeks’ time, but I may just leave him alone. I haven’t really planned anything for him at this stage.”

By an amazing coincidence, a half-brother to Gold Governor – and also bred by the Gold Stable – made his Kranji debut in the same race, finishing a meritorious fifth, but about 11 lengths astern.

Both are out of Encosta De Lago mare Elucidate, with Gold Governor by Vancouver and the James Peters-trained Forest Gold by Star Witness.

It remains to be seen how far the two siblings will go in Singapore, even if four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric was keeping things in perspective.

“He’s a bit of a dopey bugger – like me. Today he was in the right race, it was very weak and he got the job done,” said the Australian.

“He was a lot better following another horse, but was stargazing when he hit the front. He’s a better chaser and will go a mile.”

Duric and Fitzsimmons later recombined for another win aboard $9 favourite Thunder in the $30,000 Class 5 race (1,600m).

The race was, however, marred by high drama before the start. On the way to the barriers, nominal favourite Sun Power suddenly ducked down and collapsed, dumping his jockey Manoel Nunes.

He then got back on his feet and took off riderless. Again, he staggered before crashing through the outside rails at the first turn.

Sadly, Desmond Koh’s galloper died despite the vets rushing to his side. The Fiorente seven-year-old landed with a solid reputation as a Listed winner among his four Australian wins but never reproduced that form at Kranji.

In 22 starts, his best showings were two seconds, but his short quote on Sunday when dropped in class suggested many punters believed it was now or never, but fate was to decide otherwise.