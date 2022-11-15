Gold Poker Game set to throw up royal flush

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) AUSSENKEHR and (2) GIMME’S LADDIE stand out on form. There should not be much between them.

(1) LONGSHANKS (light weight), (3) SETTLE THE DUST (gelded after a rest) and (4) CAPTAIN CASANOVA (on the form of his debut) could make their presence felt.

However, a bigger threat could come from one of the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) DANCETILDAYLIGHT finished behind (3) WHOA WHOA WHOA in a recent 1,100m feature but is 2.5kg better off. Both ought to strip fitter and will be competitive. There should be little between the pair on these terms.

Stablemates (4) DISTINCTION, (2) GIMME DAT and (7) VERONICA MARS are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

A small but quality field featuring champions of the past and present.

Horse Of The Year (6) CAPTAIN’S RANSOM is unbeaten over this distance. Best treated by the conditions, he will take some beating.

(7) DO IT AGAIN is a multiple Grade 1 winner and is capable of threatening racing fresh.

(2) WATERBERRY LANE caught the eye on his return in a 1,100m feature and should make his presence felt with improvement.

(3) FUTURE PRINCE has a bit to find on that form but is open to the most improvement.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

The well-bred (12) NARINA TROGON will be suited by the step-up in distance but will need things to go his way.

The distance-suited (13) INNAMORARE will also need some luck from a wide draw.

Innamorare is worse off at the weights with (4) BLACKBERRY MALT and (2) INCREDIBILL, who are favourably drawn and are likely to present the value in the race.

(8) FAIRE ADVANTAGE should fare better in this class, having not been beaten far in a stronger race last time.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) GOLD POKER GAME should, on pedigree, relish another step-up in distance. The consistent filly rates as the one to beat with further improvement.

(6) PERILLA was reeled in late when leading last time. She could prove hard to catch if allowed to dictate the pace again.

(10) TRIP TO BARBERTON impressed when trying this trip for the first time and makes the most appeal of the trio of last-start winners. She will have more to offer under a handy weight but has a wide draw.

(9) METAR and (11) ENCHANTED CREEK are not without chances.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BENEATH THE MOON is open to improvement with blinkers. The filly is a winner three starts back.

(3) RAISING QUINN and (5) EVERGLADES are capable of doing better over the extra 200m.

(6) HAPPY CHANCE could be worth another chance after having gone amiss last time.

(13) TURN THE PAGE won her last start over 1,400m and has more to offer with further improvement.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(3) I WANT IT ALL beat (8) THE FUTURIST and stablemate (6) NAVY STRENGTH in a similar contest last time. It is worth noting that Navy Strength, who ran fifth, was unlucky not to have finished closer that day. The Futurist finished second, 1¼ lengths behind. I Want It All will be giving his two challengers 2kg and that will make it a close affair.

(1) GALACTIC PATH (2kg better off) is also closely matched on that form and could pose a threat with a tongue tie and a plum draw.