Gold stable pair shine

Gold Cut (Vlad Duric) opening his account in an Open Maiden race (1,000m) on July 2.

If Magnificent Gold and Gold Cut frank their sparkling form on the track, they may well keep the Gold Stable banner flying on Sunday.

Old timers in the game will tell you that the local outfit has been around for as long as one can remember.

Yes, its horses have graced our turf for many years, harking back to the Bukit Timah days, and they should be around for a long time to come.

Its founder, Woh Hup chairman Yong Nam Seng, passed away in 2021 but son Eugene is continuing his father’s legacy.

Indeed, never a meeting passes without one of its horses featuring on the card and, come Sunday, it will have two runners in the 12-race programme.

Likewise, sister outfit Chelsea Stable will be fielding Gold Reward and Lonhro Gold in the same yellow and red diamonds silks.

Truth be told, neither Magnificent Gold nor Gold Cut will be going to Hollywood anytime soon but those legs can still plough home and win races.

On the training track on Wednesday, they were two “nuggets” out making time and it was difficult to find fault with either of them.

Magnificent Gold ran out the 600m in 39.6sec while stablemate Gold Cut disposed of the same trip in 40.5.

Both are trained by Kranji’s current leading handler, Tim Fitzsimmons.

Down to contest Race 4, a $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 event (1,600m), Magnificent Gold comes into the race on the back of a gut-wrenching nose defeat by Absolute Radiance over the mile on Oct 29.

Not a natural leader, he was obliged, on the day, to race in a forward position and the familiar kick was missing when the eventual winner drew alongside.

His last win being in April, it could be said that it has been a long time between drinks – a winless run over five outings.

It would be nice if this nine-year-old campaigner pulls off another win.

And since he does not know that he is getting long in the tooth, Magnificent Gold could turn that last-start “silver” into something more precious.

As for Gold Cut, he too is looking to get back to winning ways.

His last trot into the winner’s circle was in July and, in the last four months, the best in five starts was a fourth-placed finish in the race won by Knight Love on Oct 29.

He does seem to have been off the boil lately but things could easily change for the five-year-old chestnut.

Fitzsimmons has picked a winnable race for his speedster.

It is a 1,000m dash for the $30,000 up for grabs in a Class 5 Division 1 race.

Short and sharp – just the way Gold Cut likes it.

However, if there is a horse that Fitzsimmons could be having plenty of time for, it is Foxship.

Down to contest Race 5, a $20,000 Open Maiden race (1,100m), he caught the eye with a smart workout, running the 600m in 38.8.

Foxship is one of the new additions to Fitzsimmons’ yard and racegoers had a sneak preview of his potential when he won a trial with some authority on Nov 1.

The four-year-old by Rommel is in the pink of health and a winning debut will surely not raise any eyebrows.