Gold Ten Sixty-One is the one

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons leading his last-start winner Gold Ten Sixty-One,, the best of jockey Manoel Nunes’ rides on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Last-start runaway winner Gold Ten Sixty-One – labelled as a progressive horse by leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons – should make it back-to-back at Kranji on Saturday.

With vast improvement, as evidenced by his fantastic gallop on Tuesday morning, the AJ’s Stable-owned grey should make light of his 57kg topweight and a wide berth to take the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,100m in the last of 12 races (5.30pm).

Formerly known as Dinar, the sparingly raced three-year-old New Zealand-bred has been a model of consistency.

From just four starts, he has two wins and a second – all from front-running tactics.

His last-start success over tomorrow’s trip and surface in the same class on May 14 was terrific.

With leading jockey Manoel Nunes aboard, he overcame Gate 10 to lead all the way and win by 21/4 lengths. Although his time (1min 05.72sec) was not remarkable, it must be noted that the race was run in heavy rain.

Gold Ten Sixty-One raced a bit keenly initially but he looked more settled towards the end.

From Tuesday’s 600m hit-out, the Dalghar gelding appeared to have made huge improvement.

On that score, he should complete the running double, despite picking up 4kg to 57kg and drawing Gate 12 (to start from 11 if both reserves fail to to get in).

Both Fitzsimmons and Nunes, however, sounded a bit concerned with the wide draw and the stronger opposition on Saturday.

“He is a nice progressive horse. He has drawn wide, which will make it a little difficult, and it’s a stronger field,” said Fitzsimmons.

“But, with any luck, he should go close.”

With Unconquered, newcomer Charminton and Bizar Wins having early speed, Gold Ten Sixty-One may not get to play the rabbit’s role. He may have to take a seat to save up for the run home.

“Yeah, this time the race looks a bit stronger and a lot of speed,” said Nunes.

The formidable Nunes-Fitzsimmons combination can strike in two other races – Relentless in Race 7 and Buuraq in Race 8.

Like Gold Ten Sixty-One, Relentless won his last start convincingly and has also thrived, based on his Tuesday 600m gallop.

He is on a mission for the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) and Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m). A win will cement his participation in those feature races.

Buuraq should be a force in Class 5. Down in that grade last time on May 14, the five-year-old ran a nice third over 1,200m with apprentice Yusoff Fadzli claiming 3kg. This brought the weight down to 56kg.

The Sweet Orange gelding probably needed that run. He will be fitter, for sure. The nomination of Nunes is a big riding switch.

The Brazilian ace, who won the Singapore premiership thrice, is set for another grand harvest.

I have made three more of his mounts as top picks – Decreto (Race 6), Split Second (Race 9) and Tiger Roar (Race 11).

He has good each-way chances on Chivalric Knight (Race 3), Wednesday (Race 4), Shepherd’s Hymn (Race 5) and Dancing Tycoon (Race 10).

Only Captain Legacy (Race 2) looks the odd one out.

- loon@sph.com.sg