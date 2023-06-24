Golden Express heading for fourth straight win

Golden Express is in sizzling form. One of several strong chances for leading trainer John Size on Sunday, he should land his fourth successive victory under the record-chasing Zac Purton in Race 6 at Sha Tin.

Race 1 (1,400M)

4 Diamond Flare draws ideally and has the scope to improve further. He is in the right vein of form and is suited in this grade under Brenton Avdulla.

10 Darci Legend is much better than his form suggests. He has been competitive and any further development holds him in good stead.

2 Compassion Spirit has an ideal draw for champion jockey Zac Purton. His last run in Class 4 yielded a win and he should prove competitive again returning to the grade.

7 Karma is worth keeping safe. He comes from the right yard with Hugh Bowman up.

Race 2 (1,600M)

1 Polymer Glorious steps down to Class 5 and looks more than capable against this group. Expect sharp improvement from him with Luke Ferraris up from a suitable draw.

8 Superb Daddy knows what it is all about. He pairs favourably with Karis Teetan for trainer Me Tsui.

5 General Winner draws ideally with Purton engaged. He has hit form and this should hold him in good stead.

11 Medic Elite has been racing well all season and can contend with Vincent Ho engaged.

Race 3 (1,400M) Group 3 Premier Cup

2 Beauty Eternal is a seriously classy horse who is open to more improvement. He can score again, even returning to 1,400m, with Purton sticking aboard.

4 Red Lion continues to develop and his ceiling still remains unknown. He is expected to contend strongly once more, after performing well all season.

3 Healthy Happy is the pace influence in the race and should be able to give them all something to run down.

6 Circuit Stellar gets his shot under a favourable impost.

Race 4 (1,400M)

6 Natural Gold is a nice horse and he steps away from a suitable draw. He should lead and could get a nice break on this group at the turn for home if left alone.

7 Perfect Peach has the right draw and jockey (Bowman) to be super competitive. He can make his presence felt.

11 My Intelligent is in with his chance under a light weight.

5 June Planet is better than his record suggests. He is a winner in waiting and the booking of Ho catches the eye.

Race 5 (2,000M)

9 Super Hong Kong can mix his form but loves this trip. He is in splendid form and can go one better following a strong effort last time.

2 Ready Player One has the ability but does not always show it. The strong booking of Bowman suggests he is ready to fire.

6 Sharpen Bright appears ready to take another step forward, especially with Purton aboard.

1 Kowloon Great gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) taken off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong aboard.

Race 6 (1,200M)

2 Golden Express is a serious talent. He is one of several strong chances for trainer John Size on Sunday. In the right vein of form, he can win for the fourth time in succession under Purton.

6 Lucky With You mixes his form but has the ability. Trust him to take the right step forward under Teetan.

7 Adios gets the right draw and he has proven versatile, winning on both turf and dirt this season.

5 Packing Treadmill can make his presence felt in a deep Class 2 dash. He has the class to be very competitive.

Race 7 (1,800M) Group 3 Premier Plate

3 Tourbillon Diamond has been competitive in the grades above this season as well as the previous. He is suited over this trip and has the class to be winning, especially with Ho taking the ride.

5 Tuchel continues to raise the bar and he can do so again with Purton aboard. The inside gate should see him get the right run.

7 Packing Award is super classy when he is on song. It would not shock to see him make his presence felt.

6 Spirited Express slots in light and cannot be discounted. He was a winner three starts ago.

Race 8 (1,200M)

11 Miraculous Honour takes all the right steps towards winning soon. He gets in light and Keith Yeung knows the horse well after the duo finished a close third last time.

1 Lucky Gor would have taken plenty of positives from his last-start fourth. He has class and can prove to be a major threat.

5 Greenwich just needs to offset the wide draw. He is favoured under Purton for Pierre Ng.

6 Hells Bells is worth keeping safe. He can advance going around a bend.

Race 9 (1,200M)

2 Dragon’s Luck returns following a setback. He has trialled soundly and his class can take him a long way for Lyle Hewitson. The one to catch if he manages to reprise something close to his best form earlier this season.

6 Helios Express is looking to go one better after finishing second first-up in Hong Kong. Purton rides and the inside draw should afford him the right run.

10 Moduleconstruction is chasing back-to-back wins. He looks ready to string a few together now.

7 Midori Beauty is next in line. Keep safe. He has a couple of seconds to his name.

Race 10 (1,400M)

7 Taj Dragon is a serious talent and has continued to race well, With luck, he is the one to beat, especially with Purton electing to ride.

4 Sixth Generation is looking to take his sparkling Happy Valley form to Sha Tin. He just needs to offset the wide alley to get his shot.

3 Wings Of War is classy and looks ready to score now. He pairs favourably with Teetan.

2 Solid Impact gets a handy 10lb taken off with rookie Wong engaged. He can surprise, especially after stringing several solid efforts together earlier this term.