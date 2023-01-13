Golden Monkey gets cracking for 2023

Golden Monkey (Manoel Nunes) beating King Arthur (No. 9) in the third of six trials at Kranji on Thursday morning.

We know it is approaching the Year Of The Rabbit. Indeed, it is evident everywhere that the celebrations have already begun.

But, over in the north of Singapore, where horses are the animals of choice and a horseshoe is said to bring more luck than a rabbit’s foot, 2023 may just turn out to be the Year Of The Monkey.

Not just any simian. But a Golden Monkey.

He caught the eye in the recently concluded season and more will be expected from this equine marvel in the months to come.

Actually, Golden Monkey, in 2022, was not the finished product. It could be said that he was just beginning.

Tim Fitzsimmons, his trainer, has yet to add the gloss and, when that is done, the four-year-old will surely shine.

So it was, the preparation continued with Golden Monkey being sent to the trials on Thursday morning – and what a run it turned out to be.

In under a minute, the dual Group 2 winner erased any lingering doubts over his well-being from a two-month break.

Ridden by champion jockey Manoel Nunes, the chestnut came on with his customary finish to easily run down the front runners.

And there was class in the field. After all, in the closing stages, he managed to put nine-time winner King Arthur to the sword.

The margin was just a shorthead, but the manner in which the son of Star Turn finished the job was top notch.

Hardly pushed in the early stages, Golden Monkey clocked 59.29sec for the Polytrack 1,000m. It was the fastest time of the morning.

Fitzsimmons would have been pleased with that showing – and the preparations will continue.

At his last outing on Singapore Gold Cup Day on Nov 19, Golden Monkey ran second to Lim’s Kosciuszko in a $100,000 sprint on the undercard.

While a win would have sent his connections dizzy with joy, taking second behind that other great horse was surely something to savour.

No doubt, Golden Monkey’s campaign has already been mapped out.

Watch for him when he opens his 2023 season – and beyond.

As it looks right now, the sky is the limit and Nunes, who has yet to partner him in a race, may want to now claim that saddle.

With rides in five of the six trials, Nunes was a busy man.

He was second on three and was most impressive when steering Flying Nemo home in the last.

A smashing winner over the Poly 1,000m on debut last October, when beating Italian Revolution by two lengths in 59.31, Flying Nemo has been getting better.

It all came to light on Thursday. A tad slow from the chute, he was quickly into his stride.

Making the turn for that run home, we saw the familiar blue-and-white silks, which Nunes dons for the trials, come into the picture.

At that stage, Flying Nemo was still lengths behind the leader Lonhro Gold (Wong Chin Chuen), Cizen Lucky (Benny Woodworth) and Shihab (Ibrahim Mamat). But he was closing in fast.

Hitting his stride when clicked into action by the Brazilian, Flying Nemo quickly disposed of Cizen Lucky and Shihab.

But, by then, Lonhro Gold was home and hosed.

The eight-year-old veteran, who plies his trade in Class 5, clocked 1min 0.33sec, with Flying Nemo coming in just 0.2sec slower.

Prepared by Desmond Koh, Flying Nemo certainly looks the real deal.

With natural progression, this three-year-old could enjoy a sterling second season.