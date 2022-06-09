Golden Monkey gets down to business

Golden Monkey (Oscar Chavez) taking yesterday’s third trial from Alqantur (Manoel Nunes) despite not being fully tested.

Leading three-year-old hope Golden Monkey was ridden positive at his on-pace barrier trial win yesterday, but Oscar Chavez is adamant the chestnut does not have to lead to be at his best.

At his only win from three starts, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained son of Star Turn led all the way in an Open Maiden over 1,200m for Chavez, but the Panama-born rider said it was a tactic tailor-made to the racing circumstances.

“He drew wide that day. We had no other option but to roll forward, and take a chance,” he said.

“But, to me, he’s not a front-running horse. I had to fire him up to be up there. He’s more of a horse who settles in second or third in the running.”

If the speedmap is such that they cannot take up the running from such awkward alleys, like at his last start in a Novice race over 1,200m on May 21, then it is down to luck in the running.

While he had to burn some petrol to follow in fifth spot three wide, but with cover, the eventual winner – and danger No. 1 to his bid in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) next Saturday – Silent Is Gold enjoyed a ground-saving run riding the fence.

The contrast in the levels of comfort in transit between the two gun three-year-olds probably accounted for the end result.

When Silent Is Gold scooted clear with a sudden burst of acceleration at the 300m mark, Golden Monkey did not have the same change of gears when he gave chase.

He still ran a valiant second, just under three lengths off.

Chavez could not help wonder if the quinella could have been reversed if barriers had been swapped.

“From the barrier draw, my horse had no chance,” said Chavez, whose jockey’s licence has been renewed for another six months by the Singapore Turf Club.

“I wouldn’t say he would have won, but the results could have been different.

“He could have made it more challenging for the winner, but it was still a big effort to do what he did.

“Take nothing away from the winner, but every other horse with a chance in the race had drawn wide.

“The winner was the only well-supported horse who drew well, and had the race to his advantage.

“He just repeated the same run as at his previous win, and from the timing he clocked, he showed he was a proven horse.”

The 1min 08.77sec registered was only 0.62 second slower than Spalato’s course record established in 2014.

Chavez, whose only success in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint came with Conflight in 2016, sounded bullish about doubling that score six years later, especially with a horse he has helped nurture.

“Golden Monkey has got the raw ability, and Tim and his team have done a great job with him. But he’s not had the best of luck in his races,” he said.

“At his first start, he fell in the gates and got kicked. He then couldn’t get a run in the home straight, everything just went wrong.

“We then took him to the trials. He was still shy and green at the first, but he behaved better at the second.

“We’ve done everything that we could have done with him. On what he’s done so far, he should have improved by one or two lengths.

“He’ll be presented at his best in the 3YO Sprint. There are some nice three-year-olds this year, but I think it’ll be between Silent Is Gold and my horse.”