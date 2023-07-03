Golden Monkey shines in G2 Stewards' Cup

Golden Monkey (Chad Schofield) finishing the best in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) on Sunday. PHOTO: STC

Golden Monkey finally exacted revenge on Super Salute in the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on Sunday.

The pair had met twice before – in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) and first leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m). On both occasions, Golden Monkey beat all but Jason Lim’s stable star.

Most felt that Tim Fitzsimmons’ 2022 Singapore three-year-old champion was beaten fair and square. Super Salute’s $6 odds in the second leg of the 4YO series suggested not many believed the tables could be turned.

But Fitzsimmons and the Jig Racing/Elvin Stable had other ideas about the son of Star Turn.

“Obviously, it was a big question mark over the mile. I spoke with the owners,” said Fitzsimmons.

“We had to try something different. We decided to take the blinkers off him and just ride him cold.”

The second tweak was not so new. Top Melbourne jockeys were flown in before, but neither Craig Williams nor Mark Zahra scored.

This time, another “Aussie” was hired, but with a twist. Chad Schofield is a South African-born British jockey based in Sydney.

The 29-year-old had never ridden in Singapore, but he guided Golden Monkey like he knew all his tricks.

From barrier No. 9, Schofield, the son of retired jockey Glyn Schofield – better remembered locally for winning the Singapore Airlines International Cup aboard Gitano Hernando in 2011 – snagged Golden Monkey ($32) back to near-last.

Golden Monkey kept progressing with cover, unlike Super Salute who was three to four wide and was left a sitting duck after burning the candle at both ends.

As usual, Super Salute hit the front upon cornering, but weary legs got the better of him this time.

Right on cue, Golden Monkey sailed past to score by two lengths. Stablemate Dream Alliance (Daniel Moor) boomed in late but lost third place by a nose to Invincible Tycoon (Benny Woodworth).

The winning time was a slick 1min 34.38sec for the 1,600m on the short course, even if Schofield described the first part of the race as a cat-and-mouse affair.

“No-one really wanted to go early, but the race heated up around the turn,” he said.

“I was able to pop into a three-wide line and flow in nicely. I sat for as long as I could, but when I pressed the go button, he produced that good turn of foot.

“We were only concerned about the mile. So the first port of call was to get him to relax and drop the bit. He did that really nicely.”

The 2013 Cox Plate-winning jockey (Shamus Award) would love another bite at the cherry in three weeks’ time, but said the extra 200m was a different ball game.

“I’d love to come back to ride him in the Derby, but nothing’s been decided yet,” said Schofield.

“It’s a completely different type of race between the mile and the 1,800m, though. What helps him is he relaxes completely, he spits the bit out, goes to sleep in the run.

“Against his own age group, he’s probably better than them. I think that’ll take him a long way.”

The Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23 is a race that Fitzsimmons certainly covets. He won it with Clint in 2011 when he was B trainer to Cliff Brown.

“I think we’ll do exactly what he did today. Ride him quiet, the Derby is alive,” said the Australian.

“If today, he had not run the trip, we would have gone for the Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m on Aug 6), but the Derby is on, it’s really exciting.

“He’s got the best turn of foot, he tracked up beautifully. I thought maybe they weren’t going fast enough early, but they rolled mid-race, and he put on wings.

“I’d also like to thank Daniel Moor. He rides all his work but unfortunately, he was committed to Dream Alliance, who ran great today and will also go for the Derby.

“He got held up at a crucial stage and was left a bit flat-footed for a big horse that likes to build momentum. With an ounce of luck today, he probably runs second.”

