Golden Monkey’s family affair

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons and Chad Schofield celebrating Golden Monkey's win in the Group 3 Fortune Bowl on Feb 11. Schofield jumps off in the Group 3 Committee's Prize on March 9, making way for cousin Jaden Lloyd.

Tim Fitzsimmons is keeping the Committee’s Prize ride on stable star Golden Monkey in the family.

The Australian trainer has not taken very long to pick relative newcomer Jaden Lloyd as the jockey to fill in for his cousin Chad Schofield in the Group 3 race over 1,600m on March 9.

It was the only one of Golden Monkey’s four big-race targets that the Sydney-based Schofield could not take up outside the Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) on Feb 11, Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on April 21 and Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18.

Fitzsimmons had been on the lookout, but the search ended straight after Golden Monkey bolted up in the Fortune Bowl.

The two riders’ close pedigree – their mothers are sisters – was, however, more of a coincidence than a selection factor.

“Jaden rode well on the weekend. I’m keeping it in the family, he’s Chad’s cousin,” said Fitzsimmons.

“We had to decide on somebody, it’ll be a good opportunity for him.”

Unlike Schofield – son of retired jockey Glyn – who was at his second Kranji whistle stop (first one was at Golden Monkey’s Group 2 Stewards’ Cup win in 2023), Lloyd was at his first day of a five-month Singapore stint.

Former champion jockey Jeff Lloyd’s son got on board at his fourth ride, on the Daniel Meagher-trained Pacific Beauty, three races before the Fortune Bowl.

The winning ride made Fitzsimmons and connections sit up and take notice.

“I found out on Sunday itself, straight after the Fortune Bowl. Chad told me I’d be riding Golden Monkey at his next start,” said Lloyd, who finished unplaced aboard Fame Star in the Chinese New Year feature.

“I’m looking forward to riding a top-class horse, even if I’m just warming the saddle for Chad.

“We grew up in South Africa and obviously spent time together as riders in Australia. I get to ride against him and my brother Zac when I go up to Sydney, like at the Golden Eagle meeting.”

The Brisbane-based 22-year-old felt honoured to ride the horse dubbed by many as Singapore’s second-best horse after Lim’s Kosciuszko, but was certainly not overawed by the occasion.

“It’s just another race. I’ll ride him as the best horse in the race,” said Lloyd, a winner of 200-odd races in Australia.

While the Pacific Beauty breakthrough and its advertising pull in landing him the plum job on Golden Monkey have given Lloyd a buzz, the weekly grind of chasing rides has not quite reached the same level of excitement.

At his second meeting on Feb 17, he is booked on only five rides – one fewer than at his launch – with the quality not any better than the quantity.

“I had a few more bookings but a few got into the same race,” said Lloyd, who is licensed to ride at Kranji until June 22.

“Things have started a bit slow but I’m working on it.”

With the arrival of new riders in recent weeks, competition in the jockeys’ room is getting hotter.

Loyalty is also still a code of honour in racing. For example, Fitzsimmons sticking with Zyrul Nor Azman on the reinvigorated Lucky Jinsha in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A (1,100m) on Feb 17.

The eight-time winner has not greeted the judge in 16 months but nearly sprang a surprise in the Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) on Jan 6, caught late by Super Salute.

Zyrul was in the irons that day – and also at his previous two runs.

“Zyrul’s done a good job on Lucky Jinsha. He deserves to stay on,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Lucky Jinsha ran really well in the New Year Cup. He’s back in form but he hasn’t lost his way.

“After he won a Class 1 with 50kg, he reached his mark, and struggled.

“The weights stopped him. He’s now got back to his mark.”

Stablemates Illustrious and Gold Star are also in the mix, although stable support is likely to be behind Lucky Jinsha.

“Illustrious ran well at his last start, albeit it was in Class 2. There’s nothing around, so I run him in this Class 1, same thing for Gold Star,” said Fitzsimmons.

