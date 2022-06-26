The Golden Scenery is Group-race material

HONG KONG - Trainer Tony Cruz believes The Golden Scenery is destined for Group level after the Australian import’s triumph in the Class 2 Pok Fu Lam Country Park Handicap over 1,400m under Luke Ferraris at Sha Tin yesterday.

Notching his third victory in Hong Kong, after winning twice in Australia as Dominant King for Steven O’Dea and Matthew Hoysted, The Golden Scenery has risen from a mark of 69 to the cusp of a triple-digit mark since joining Cruz’s stable.

With eight top-three finishes from 13 starts in his new surroundings, The Golden Scenery still has plenty of scope for improvement, according to Cruz.

“We haven’t seen the best of this horse yet. He’s the type of horse who can still improve,” he said.

“I believe he’s a Class 1 horse, maybe a Group 3 horse, but he’s still improving. Luke rode a perfect race on him. He’s very calm and I like this jockey. In future, I will definitely put him on more horses.”

In a continuation of a see-sawing battle, Zac Purton reclaimed the lead in the jockeys’ championship for the first time since April 20 with a treble.

He has tallied 129 winners to Joao Moreira’s 127, with six meetings left in the season. The Australian’s wins came from Bundle Of Charm, Blotting Paper and Superbella.

The lead has changed six times between the two champions. - HKJC