Golden Sixty can win third Champions Mile

Race 1 (2,000m)

2 Packing Hurricane has raced without luck in his last two starts. He was caught on the fence both times. With a clean shot, he arguably would have gone real close. The one to beat.

9 Reach Goal won well two runs back and should continue to hold his condition. He has a touch of class over this trip.

3 Ensured has mixed his form but has shown the capabilities to suggest he can score over this trip. The potent combination of Hugh Bowman and David Hall command respect.

14 Happy Won is next in line.

Race 2 (1,200m)

9 Super Contented can improve, following an inconclusive first-up run for 10th. He raced at the rear that day but made good ground late. The strong booking of James McDonald catches the eye.

3 Lucky Encounter has claims. He closed nicely for second on debut and improvement is expected.

5 Beauty Destiny steps out on debut. He has caught the eye at the trials, which has been the talk of the town. Expect a big showing.

12 Good Boy is making the right progress. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Capital Delight caught the eye in his latest trial. He is expected to have much more ability to come, especially following several smart runs in Australia.

7 Prince Of Porty is after a third consecutive win. He continues to raise the bar and looks capable of scoring again.

1 Supreme Lucky continues to do the same. He remains in Class 3 following a smart win last start.

9 Northern Beaches can figure after closing off into fifth position last time.

Race 4 (1,400m)

1 Happy For All has the talent to lift his racing to the next level. He gets the services of Zac Purton again, which will ensure he goes close once more.

2 Storm Legend has finished narrowly a few times across his short career. It is surprising he is not a winner yet. But, with the prospect of a fast pace, he can make his presence felt.

6 Red Hare King has hit the ground running and can continue to take the right steps forward. Gate 1 will afford him his chance.

9 Round The Globe is a lightly raced talent. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,200m) Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize

1 Lucky Sweynesse has won his last four races – for a reason. He is in superb form and has clearly become Hong Kong’s premier sprinter. He is the one to beat.

4 Courier Wonder is the value. He will get a race run to suit and a clean run home should afford him his chance late on.

5 Duke Wai can contend. He has been without luck at times, but has improved with age.

3 Sight Success will get his chance up on the pace.

Race 6 (1,600m)

2 Ching continues to do everything right. He put in a smart gallop at Sha Tin on the turf during the week. His recent form – three wins from his last four starts – should see him prove hard to beat once more.

13 Owners’ Praise mixes his form but has the class. His win earlier this term was full of merit and deserves respect.

1 Flying Quest can improve racing in Class 3. His latest run in the grade was inconclusive. Take on trust.

5 All Beauty gets the services of Joao Moreira. Expect a big run.

Race 7 (1,600m) Group 1 FWD Champions Mile

1 Golden Sixty is Hong Kong’s champion galloper and he is well placed to win a third straight FWD Champions Mile. His form this term has been nothing short of exceptional. A smooth run in transit, behind an ideal speed, can see him go on with it.

6 My Oberon brings some impressive Australian Group 1 form to Hong Kong. He is expected to give a strong showing, especially after his second in the Doncaster Mile last start.

2 California Spangle is the likely leader. He will take some catching.

9 Voyage Bubble, the brilliant four-year-old, is next best.

Race 8 (2,000m) Group 1 FWD QEII Cup

6 Prognosis has continued to improve in his short career and appears more than capable of taking another step forward. Reports are that he needs an experienced senior rider, which he gets in Purton.

5 Money Catcher is tough, honest and capable of testing this group. He can lead throughout.

3 Danon The Kid is smart. He can make his presence felt.

1 Romantic Warrior is pure class on his day. Next best.

Race 9 (1,400m)

7 Taj Dragon was very impressive last time. He can continue his ascent, especially with Vincent Ho sticking aboard after his latest success. The wide gate is a challenge but he should overcome it.

5 Beauty Missile is lightly raced and has the necessary ability to be winning. He should be a decent price to upstage this lot.

2 Capital Legend has ability and pairs favourably with Bowman. He can mount a case.

12 Unpresuming slots in light and has claims. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,400m)

5 Keefy returned to form last time with a solid fourth in the BMW Hong Kong Derby. That his his true form and he looks like he is getting back on track. He is a winner in a higher grade.

4 Beauty Eternal is a superb talent but Purton will need to be at his best to offset this draw. Still, he has got loads of ability.

8 Tuchel is honest and this will ensure his chance.

2 The Irishman is next best. Good draw, keep safe.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club