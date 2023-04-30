Golden Sixty creates HK history with third Champions Mile win

Jockey Vincent Ho steering Golden Sixty to his third successive Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Golden Sixty stands alone as Hong Kong’s most prolific Group 1 winner on Sunday, after his record-setting third straight FWD Champions Mile (1,600m) victory at Sha Tin.

The Francis Lui-trained superstar was equal with Beauty Generation’s mark of eight top-level wins before Sunday’s feat.

Making it an unmatched nine Group 1s for the seven-year-old by Medaglia d’Oro, jockey Vincent Ho also sealed a fourth FWD Champions Mile in succession to become the HK$20 million (S$3.4 million) contest’s leading rider, after breaking his deadlock with Brett Prebble.

In the day’s other Group 1 features, Lucky Sweynesse (Zac Purton) established himself as the world’s highest-rated sprinter of 2023 with a runaway success in the HK$20 million Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m), while Romantic Warrior (James McDonald) scooped the HK$25 million FWD QEII Cup (2,000m).

Lucky Sweynesse is trained by Manfred Man and Romantic Warrior by Danny Shum.

Adding to his brilliance in front of a packed 49,496 crowd at Sha Tin, Golden Sixty is ranked first for career earnings globally with HK$147,930,600, based on current exchange rates.

Australia’s wonder horse Winx won about HK$137,530,690.

“Thank you to all of the racing fans and, of course, I am really grateful to be on this horse again,” said Ho.

“He’s such a superstar and I’m just very grateful and very happy for Golden Sixty, of course. Now he looks around and enjoys the crowds and his home turf.

“I told myself before this race to try and enjoy every moment with Golden Sixty because he is seven now and we don’t know when he is going to retire.

“But it’s the best way to enjoy every single step with him. I’m nothing without him. All of the credit goes to Golden Sixty.”

The winner of 25 races from 29 starts, Golden Sixty landed his third Group 1 crown this term in 1min 33.34sec. He beat trainer Tony Cruz’s duo, Beauty Joy (Hugh Bowman) and California Spangle (Purton).

Stepping away cleanly under Ho, Hong Kong’s two-time Horse of the Year (2020/21 & 2021/22) steadily stole ground mid-race and between runners, before taking command with about 400m left to run.

“The only thing I can say is happy. He’s such a good horse with a good fighting heart. He gives me confidence,” said Lui.

Speaking of longevity, the trainer declared that Golden Sixty’s future runs could be spaced even further apart.

A shot at Hong Kong’s Triple Crown remains open in the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) on May 28.

But Golden Sixty’s next major target is a third win in December’s Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m). – HKJC