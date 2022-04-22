Golden Sixty to go extra Mile

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 Double Show turned his form around to finish a fast sixth last start. Additional improvement has him figuring prominently.

1 Rhapsody is racing well. He is looking to go one better after his competitive second last time. He needs only to offset the wide gate to be a factor, especially as a two-time winner in this grade.

9 Brave Dreams has hit the ground running across four starts in Hong Kong. He has the ability.

8 Sight Hero has been unlucky at times this term. Still, he rarely runs poorly and draws favourably.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 Fun N Glory is after back-to-back wins. He won with authority last time and his pairing with Zac Purton commands respect.

4 Leslie looks to have his fair share of ability. Joao Moreira hops up. From Gate 4, he gets his opportunity.

10 One Voice steps out on debut in Hong Kong. He caught the eye in his latest barrier trial and appears forward enough to figure.

7 Woodfire Bro charged into second on debut. Expect he takes another step forward.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

3 Golden Link does not know how to run a bad race. He is a one-time winner this term and can find himself in the right spot from the draw.

5 Leading Fortune had a hat-trick of wins earlier this term. He has Purton in his bid to recapture his winning groove after finishing third last time.

8 Precise Express scored handily last start. He is strongly favoured to win again.

4 Royal Bomb is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He is a threat.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 Sparky Star is still without a win. He has gone close several times. He rates as a leading contender, especially with Purton on board.

4 Erimo has done well across two starts in Hong Kong, finishing second in both outings. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

10 Star Contact has shown ability. He can bounce back after a lacklustre effort last time.

12 Casa Legend is coming to hand in Hong Kong. He is closing in on his first win.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

1 Beauty Joy has won twice from four runs this campaign, both times with Purton up. Expect him to roll forward and give this group something to run down.

5 Beluga has the class and winning experience. He is always a threat over this course and distance.

3 Savaquin is consistent. He is chasing an overdue win after finishing second three times by very short margins this term.

2 My Sugar is consistent but does have a few soundness issues at times. Still, do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

G1 CHAIRMAN’S SPRINT PRIZE

2 Wellington is easily the classiest sprinter in Hong Kong. He can assert his dominance. He still had plenty left in his tank when winning last time. Any improvement has him taking this race for the second time after prevailing last year.

8 Master Eight is rising swiftly. He is an impressive youngster who does appear capable of figuring.

5 Hot King Prawn is getting on in age. But he has put together a few solid efforts this term.

1 Sky Field will rattle home for Blake Shinn. Do not discount, especially for trainer Caspar Fownes, who is pleased where the chestnut is currently at.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 California Concord is consistent. He gets a handy 3lb (1.36kg) taken off with Jerry Chau’s claim. He should get the run of the race.

3 Nicconi County won well on debut at Happy Valley. He needs to translate that form to the big track. It looks tough, but he seems like a rising talent who can figure again.

9 Kumasi has his fair share of ability. He is coming to hand slowly. With a clean run, he shapes as a threat to this group’s aspirations.

8 Solid Impact is better than his record suggests. He can bounce up any time.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

G1 FWD CHAMPIONS MILE

1 Golden Sixty was back to his imperious best last time. He should be able to beat this field with ease. He has the class, the record and the ability to win back-to-back FWD Champions Mile races.

8 California Spangle has a stack of speed. He should run this group along from the front and will take a power of beating.

3 Waikuku can bounce back. Drawn well and with a smooth run, he gets his chance to fight this out.

2 More Than This finished second in this race last year. He has claims.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

G1 FWD QEII CUP

The blinkers are off 9 Cheerful Days, who steps up to 2,000m for the first time. He has enjoyed a remarkable ascent this season. Although this is difficult, he can relax throughout and have the last crack at this bunch after a luckless run earlier this month.

7 Savvy Nine can do no wrong. He is the in-form horse who will relish getting back up in trip.

1 Russian Emperor steps out after returning lame last time. He has since overcome that issue and his best holds him in good stead.

8 Romantic Warrior steps up in grade after winning the BMW Hong Kong Derby. He is the standout four-year-old from his crop and looks well-placed to figure.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

14 Millennium Falcon is racing well as a two-time winner this campaign. He slots in light and gets his chance to upstage this group.

2 Beauty Live is enjoying a remarkable rise. He gets his shot again but Gate 14 makes this tricky, even as a three-time winner from his last four starts.

7 Golden Empire is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He made his Class 3 debut a winning one last time. Expect another big effort.

9 Dragon Fortune mixes his form. But, at his best, he is capable.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

11 Lucky With You steps out after failing to make an impact last time from out wide. He slots in light and can bounce back from a better gate. Expect him to roll forward and try to pinch this.

4 Cordyceps Six is a four-time winner this term. Shinn hops aboard again and he remains in Class 3 following his sublime effort last start.

2 Trillion Win has made his way to a triple-figure rating. Still, he has claims as long as he can offset the awkward draw.

3 Blaze Warrior went bang last start with a win after struggling over further earlier this term. He can make his presence felt again with Moreira.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club