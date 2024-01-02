Golden Sixty to skip Group 1 Stewards’ Cup

Golden Sixty (Vincent Ho) winning the 2023 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at his last start at Sha Tin on Dec 10.

HONG KONG - Golden Sixty will bypass the 2024 Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Jan 21.

The decision was made after the champion miler suffered a minor leg issue.

Trainer Francis Lui said the record-breaking Golden Sixty – a brilliant last-start winner of the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10 – would be restricted to trotting exercises over the next three to four weeks.

Thus, it has ruled out his bid at a record-extending 11th international Group 1.

Lui said there was “a little bit of filling and a little bit of heat” in Golden Sixty’s front left leg.

The vets did a check, a scan and an MRI but found nothing serious. But, on the safe side, his report was sent to England.

“It’s very slight but, of course, for the safety side, we don’t want to push him because the race is only three weeks’ time,” said Lui.

“The vets said we can give him light trotting for three or four weeks and progressively we can check on him.

“The issue is just inside the pastern on his front left leg.”

Winner of the Stewards’ Cup in 2021 and 2023, Golden Sixty was beaten in the 2022 edition by Waikuku when attempting to match Silent Witness’ Hong Kong record of 17 successive victories.

He has won 26 of 30 starts, including 10 Group 1s, and a record HK$165.85 million (S$28 million) in earnings. HKJC