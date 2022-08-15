Good feeling about Ice Sunsation in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) I’VE GOT WINGS has useful form over the course and distance. Top jockey rides.

(11) BANDERILLA has drawn a touch wide but is lightly raced and improving all the time. Should make a bold bid.

(9) GUEST GETORIXX goes well over course and distance. She gets some relief from the saddle which should help her cause.

(10) MORGAN LA FAY looks way overrated given her form, but meets a weak field and can place.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(6) ICE SUNSATION is lightly raced and has her third run after a break. She is weighted to turn the tables on (1) ROTUNDA, who was narrowly beaten in stronger company last start.

(3) KIND JUDY comes from a strong Highveld stable which does not raid unless it has the right horse and the right race. She should be a big runner.

(5) OH SO SQUISHY is seldom too far back and the step-up in trip and a 4kg claimer up should help.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) LIKETHECLAPPERS has been improving with each outing and should be at his peak now but there is plenty of competition.

(3) DUKE OF AFRICA is another lightly raced colt on the up and has finished close-up behind Liketheclappers in the past. Go close.

(4) THE BUND comes from a very much in-form stable. He enjoyed the step-up in trip last run and can do even better.

(5) RAVENS SWORD has been close-up at his last two over shorter. Given his pedigree, he should enjoy the extra furlong.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) RULERSHIP is lightly raced and still on the up. Makes his Polytrack debut. Looks a smart sort.

(1) NORTHERN WARRIOR was a comfortable winner over course and distance last run. He has the best of the draw again. Go close.

(4) WE ALL CHOMMIES is quick and is course and distance suited with only 48kg to shoulder.

(10) HOOVES OF TROY has been in good form and goes well on the Polytrack. He did not get penalised for his close-up second last run and can go one better.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) ABSOLUTE VALUE came in for a mountain of support last run when fitted with pacifiers. He did run a much improved race and was a close-up second. He makes his Polytrack debut. Strong claims.

(4) FEVER has dropped in the ratings and the stable is starting to find form. Has a light weight and has done well on the Polytrack.

(6) COOL RUNNINGS was possibly in need of his last run. Fair form over course and distance.

(8) PEWTER SKY is down in class and can do better than his last effort and finish in the money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) TRACK COMMANDER has dropped in the ratings and looks competitive in this line-up. He goes well on the Polytrack.

(3) RADAMES found good market support on his Polytrack debut and was narrowly beaten. He gets a 4kg claimer. He can do better with the lighter load.

(2) GENTLEMAN’S WAY is a Polytrack veteran and is seldom far off them. The stable appears to be coming to hand.

(7) COROMANDEL has been trying over longer distances but looks more effective over this shorter trip.

(9) MAXIUMUS has been up against stronger and never far behind. Another to consider.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(1) IMMEASURABLE boasts some useful Highveld form and was close-up last run. He switches to the Polytrack. Big threat.

(10) CYBER TIME switches to the Polytrack. He enjoyed the long trip last start and comes from a stable that is hitting form.

(5) EXCEEDER makes Polytrack debut. Should make headway.

(7) BANZAI PIPELINE is always consistent and goes well this trip.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(3) IRON CHEF has been in good form on the Polytrack. He meets a competitive but weak field and should be right there.

(7) MAGIC INSPIRATION is lightly raced and shed his maiden only last outing. Step-up in trip should suit.

(4) INGAKARA has come well at his last two. Should have a strong chance in this line-up.

(5) RED ROSA takes on males but has not been far back at recent outings and the step-up in trip suits.