Goodtime Guy can live it up this time round

RACE 1 (1,450M)



Even though a well-beaten second last time, (7) STEPPING OUT had the rest right on top of him. However, he should get into the picture.

(11) NOBLE KINGDOM showed expected improvement in his second start and should enjoy the extra distance.

(3) GLOBAL APPROACH disappointed in his last two runs but, if he gets back on track, he could easily win a race of this nature.

(5) BROADWAY comes off a rest and should run a bold race.



RACE 2 (1,200m)



(2) GOODTIME GUY has ability but found problems when beaten 2.75 lengths by (3) DOCKOFTHEBAY last time. He is also 2.5kg better off and could turn it around.

(1) MARDI GRAS is doing well and should make his presence felt.

(5) MITCH GOT HIS WISH and (6) LORD VARYS are capable but come off lengthy layoffs. They could just need it.

(4) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT is having his third run after a break.



RACE 3 (1,800M)



(1) BIG GUY has been threatening. Could get it right from gate No. 1.

(2) CLAP OF THUNDER, on the other hand, has drawn widest but could get into the mix.

(11) OTTO LUYKEN ran close-up in both starts but was reported blowing in both.

(4) GREGOR MACGREGOR and (10) BRONZE SWORD are improving and should not be far off.



RACE 4 (1,800M)



(3) KARIN’S LEGACY was not striding out last time but, if problem-free, should contest the finish.

The biggest threat could come from (9) COFFEE IN SEATTLE, who is improving with racing.

1) SILK GARDEN, (4) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA, (5) BALLYCOTTON, (6) UNAPOLOGETIC and (10) PONDEROSA PINE are looking for trifecta money.



RACE 5 (1,800M)



The result of the previous race could shed light on the form. (9) POMOZELOUS found traffic problems in her second start but was not disgraced. Look for a big run.

(1) APACHE FIGHTER showed good improvement last time. and finished ahead of a always trying (2) SASSY always tries her best and has each-way claims.

(3) COFFEEBERRY and (4) ROWINS DREAM cannot be ruled out.



RACE 6 (1,500M)



(2) LEGISLATE’S DANCE is holding form and should be involved in the finish. However, on a meeting with (9) MCEBISI in August, he is 5kg worse off for a one-length beating. On paper, the latter should turn the tables.

(3) SPIN DOCTOR ran below form last time but can bounce back and challenge for honours.

(8) TIRPITZ comes off a break and has drawn wide but is one to include in exotics.

(5) BLOOMINGTON, (7) COMING IN HOT and (10) ICE MAN COMETH are more to consider.



RACE 7 (1,200m)



(7) BONNAROO comes off a long break. She was narrowly beaten by (2) CHYAVANA early on but is 2kg better off. If ready, she should be thereabouts.

(8) KALAHARI BLUE is above average. He won his last start with something in hand. Rates highly.

(9) TWICE THE STORM is in great form, too, and looking for a hat-trick.



RACE 8 (1,000M)



(7) KISS ME CAPTAIN is on a roll and could make it four on the trot and extend her unbeaten record.

(10) FLOWERBOMB needed her last outing. She should strip fitter and looks the main danger.

(2) ROZARA is an honest sort and should not be far off. (6) WHAT A HONEY, whose last-start third was preceded by two nice wins, is holding form. She should run an honest race.



RACE 9 (1,000M)



(6) MYTHICAL DREAM won both her starts and has a bright chance to complete her hat-trick. Many are looking to take her on.

(10) CLEAN LIVING and (8) LAETITIA’S ANGEL should not be far off on collateral form.

(2) SAMOA, (3) KWAZZI’S LADY, (4) A TIME TO FLOWER, (5) INSATIABLE, (9) ROSE FOR TRIPPI, (11) RUN FOR ISLA and (13) STORMY LASS are looking for minor money.