Grand harvest awaits Nunes

Three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes returning on Heartening Flyer, after the pair won the last race of the 2021 racing season on Nov 27. The Brazilian is back from a one-day suspension today.

After sitting out the first Singapore race meeting of the 2022 season last Sunday because of a one-day suspension for careless riding, jockey Manoel Nunes is back this afternoon – and watch out, folks.

Barring bad luck, the three-time Kranji champion (2014 to 2016) looks set to have a field day from his strong book of rides.

All his nine mounts (see box on the left) from the card of 11 have strong winning chances, with Gold Cut in Race 4 and Lucky Jinsha in the last as his best bets.

Although he has also won the premierships in Macau and Mauritius, Singapore is the Brazilian’s lucky hunting ground.

Since his return last November, he has proven that he knows what it takes to win at Kranji racecourse.

In just three weeks, he rode eight winners from only 32 rides. That is a high 25 per cent strike rate.

With the wide support he is getting from trainers and owners, he looks odds-on to secure his fourth Singapore title this year.

Of course, he will have Danny Beasley breathing down his neck.

The Australian has also been riding on the crest of a wave since he returned from his three-year break, to be assistant trainer-cum-track rider to Daniel Meagher last January.

He racked up 52 winners to finish runner-up to Kelantan-born apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin (59).

Hakim has been ruled out of the title race. He was slapped with a three-month suspension for whipping his mount, Motakhayyel, on the head in a race on Nov 14.

His master, champion trainer Mark Walker, had said he would be sending his protege to ride in New Zealand. That was before he dropped the bombshell that he would be returning to New Zealand to be the head trainer of the powerful Te Akau operations.

Also back today, but from a holiday, is Frenchman Marc Lerner, who has six rides. His best are newcomer Deception in Race 2 and Great Expectations in Race 6.

Last week, Beasley was the only expatriate to ride at the season’s opener. He booted home Lim’s Zoom and Al Green. He missed a treble when his mount, Our Pinnacle, was beaten by a nose by the John Sundradas-ridden First Chief.

The other Frenchman, Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, still has today to serve for his two-day suspension for careless riding. He has already started riding trackwork.

The remaining three licensed by the Singapore Turf Club to beef up the expats’ pool – Australians Ronnie Stewart, Jake Bayliss and South African Derreck David – are still waiting for the approval of their employment pass applications.

Former Kranji-based Daniel Moor, who decided not to return despite getting his licence, will be heading to Hong Kong. The Australian has just been issued his licence by The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Also Hong Kong-bound is his countryman, Luke Currie, who has ridden at Kranji before.