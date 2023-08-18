Grandi Orecchie primed for hat-trick

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) FUTURE FLO contested a strong feature last run. This field looks a little weaker.

(5) LAST ONE STANDING nearly caused a big upset over this course and trip on debut. Strong chance.

(16) VAN MEIJEL was a beaten odds-on favourite at only his second start. He can make amends.

(15) GORGEOUS GUY has shown two promising efforts over this course and distance and should feature again.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) MINOGUE made a smart debut at long odds over this course and distance. She should have come on and warrants respect.

(9) CUE THE REBEL drifted a touch in the betting when making her Scottsville debut and can improve on that effort.

(7) AN AIR OF PRIDE showed good improvement second-up and could be third-time lucky.

(3) MISS ARLBERG found support at her second start and will have fans again.

Race 3 (1,750m)

(4) ANCIENT WORLD made good improvement second-up. The extra ground should suit.

Stable companion (6) BILLY OF TEA enjoyed the extra trip last run when narrowly beaten.

(14) IMAGINABLE ran well below par when favourite last time. On his previous form, he will be a strong contender.

(1) SEEKING THE SKY, who was not far back on this course last time, races with blinkers for the first time.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(7) GRANDI ORECCHIE has been in grand form and can make it a hat-trick of wins.

(10) AQUAE SULIS is knocking on the door for her seventh win.

(4) SEA GODDESS was a close second at long odds last run and the stable is starting to turn the form around.

(5) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL has been confined to the Poly at recent outings but is effective on the turf.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) CAPTAIN CASEY is effective over this trip and is well in at the weights.

(8) SUN BLUSHED has his third run after a break. With Rachel Venniker’s allowance, he looks primed for this race.

(10) LET THE FLAG FLY has been running in feature company and comes into the race with a handy weight (53kg).

(2) MUSIC IS LIFE has useful recent form and has only 50kg to shoulder.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) PRINCESS ARLOWE won readily at the third time of asking with first-time blinkers. Should have more to come.

(9) FLYING THE STAR was narrowly beaten last time and goes well over this course and distance.

(3) HEREINAFTER is seldom far back and was caught late by the speedy Red Roses Too last time.

(1) DIVINE MOONLIGHT was well fancied in the market that day and finished only a head in front with Venniker’s claim.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) LUCKY MISS finished second on a number of occasions. But he appears to have found the right race and can add to her winning tally.

(3) WOODLAND RETREAT takes a further drop in the ratings. A strong chance with a suitable trip.

(8) NATIONAL STAR has been close-up at her last two starts. The trip suits and she will be in the firing line.

(6) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM is getting closer and is going over what could be a more suitable trip. Include in all calculations.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) CAPTAIN WHO has shown progress since donning blinkers. With the drop in class, the gelding looks a strong contender.

(1) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is never far off them but this is probably the last hurrah for the veteran.

(12) RODRIQUEZ was touched off over this course and distance last time. He can make amends despite the wide draw.

(2) PONGOLA is now finding form and, from a good draw, should be competitive.