Gray brings up a treble 

Kiwi trainer Stephen Gray bounced back to winning ways with a treble that surprised even himself on Sunday.

Starved of a winner since Bransom claimed a Novice race (1,200m) on June 17, Gray has been flying a little under the radar since, both in terms of quantity and quality.

He saddled only 23 runners in the last six meetings, with five finishing in the money without winning until Sunday’s big day.

Except for Bransom, who was sent out the second favourite at $22 in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,000m), Ksatria ($54) and Clergyman ($65) garnered only moderate support.

Gray had one more runner in Darc Bounty ($139) in the Class 3 race (1,000m), but the perfect day was not to be. The nine-year-old ran second-last, well beaten by the winner Major King.

The windfall was still a welcomed boost, especially as only Bransom was fancied.

“On paper, Bransom was the best chance, but the other two were also going well,” said Gray.

“They were in the right race and they won. We’ll take them as they come along.

“Ksatria claimed four while Clergyman was freshened up and got there in time.

“Bransom is a quick little horse. For him to win leading like that, it was a huge effort.”

The Brazen Beau three-year-old led with plenty of company in attendance. The closers descended thick and fast, but under Louis-Philippe Beuzelin’s strong urgings, he repelled all comers to beat Grand Supreme (Bruno Queiroz) by a head.

Beuzelin said that Bransom was not the finished article.

“He’s a horse who’s still learning and has scope for improvement,” said the Frenchman.