Gray keeps Habib on for Arya Pakuan job

First-time licensee Calvin Habib has not yet opened his Singapore account in 18 rides over four meetings at Kranji.

But the young South African jockey is, quite remarkably, still as cool as a cucumber.

Some might have thrown their toys out of the cot after waiting for so long without tasting success at the jurisdiction of their dreams.

Naturally, the Johannesburg-born 25-year-old wished he had dumped that proverbial monkey off his back by now, even only one month into his one-year licence.

But the sluggish start is not a scenario that he had underestimated. It can happen to anyone, even to the best jockeys in the world.

Two traits have helped the 330-odd race winner in South Africa and Zimbabwe stay steadfast in his resolve to do well – self-belief and a maturity beyond his years.

He even had a refreshing spin on his early lack of success.

“Sometimes, you learn more from not winning. I’ve learnt from my mistakes here and turned them into a positive note,” said the four-time Group 1-winning jockey.

“I’m still learning about the track and all the racing aspects. It’s been a good learning curve.

“I believe I’ve still given all my horses the best ride possible. It doesn’t take much for a second or third to turn into a winner – sometimes, a horse needed the run or he got a bad draw.

“When everything falls into place at the right time, I’m sure I’ll crack it for that first win. The winners will come eventually.

“It’s not dented my confidence, it’s the name of the game. You’re only as good as your last ride.

“It’s all about luck. I still want to keep a positive mind, and I’m still confident I can ride winners.”

While fellow South African Ricardo Le Grange has given the most support with 11 bookings, that elusive ice-breaker may well come from an off-the-cuff partnership.

After Vlad Duric was stood down on Feb 25, Habib got the call-up to ride debutant Arya Pakuan for trainer Stephen Gray in a Restricted Maiden race (1,200m). They ran third to Bransom.

The Kiwi handler could have picked another senior rider at the Sebring three-year-old’s second-up run in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) on Sunday, but opted for the status quo.

“I don’t know much about the South African jockey, but he rode the horse all right,” said Gray.

“At times, you’ve got to throw a dog a bone, just to get them going.

“Those new jockeys also deserve some quality, or else how are they going to ride a winner? You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.

“I know what it’s like as I myself got a chance when I was struggling early doors. When I got a good horse, I didn’t let them down.”

Habib was grateful for the second leg-up on Arya Pakuan, just as well, as he had wanted to spread himself around for rides, instead of the parochial life as a stable jockey.

“Thanks to Mr Gray for the opportunity to ride Arya Pakuan again. He ran a really good race, and I’m really looking forward to getting back on him,” he said.

“I think he can be competitive in this race. Unfortunately, he did not get the best of draws (eight).

“I galloped him on Tuesday, he worked really well with the blinkers on. They will sharpen him up.

“He probably needs a bit further than 1,200m, probably 1,400m. I think he’s got a very good chance.”

While excited by what the future holds for Arya Pakuan and his Indonesian owner Untung Joesoef of Dago Stable, Gray had, on the other hand, brought the stellar career of his dual Australian Group winner Oxley Road to an end.

“Oxley Road has been retired to stud. He looks well, but just doesn’t perform any more,” he said of the Peter Moody-trained speedster who beat one home at Flemington last Saturday.

“He’s lovely-bred (by Exceed And Excel), hopefully we can find a home for him.

“He’s a very fast horse and he’s a Group 2 (Caulfield Sprint) and Group 3 (Zeditave Stakes) winner.”

All is not lost for Gray and his Copperbelt partners’ racing interests in Australia, as they still have last-start winner Magadan who runs at Gosford next Thursday.

“Magadan won at Warwick Farm last week. He runs again next week,” he said.

“He could later run in the Queensland Guineas (2,000m) for three-year-olds.”