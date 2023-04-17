Grazingthegrass looks to be the top cattle

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) WATCH TOWER has the best credentials with some nice runs so far. Blinkers have been reached for and hopefully they do the trick. The dangers are the Alan Greeff-trained runners.

(1) EMPIRE BLUE was a bit of a disappointment last time after showing good improvement. Fitter now he should go close.

(7) VANDALISE did not show much in three starts but can make amends.

(2) SOL CAT was gelded after a nervous debut. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,900m)

A small field but we should be in for a smashing field.

(1) GRAZINGTHEGRASS is weighted to win easily, but racing is never that obvious, it seems. Two good wins recently suggest the hat-trick is on the cards.

(2) MHLABENI is very game and has chased home some useful rivals recently. He will be right there though once again.

(5) ZIG ZAG quickened best when scoring last time and was full of running. So may have more to offer.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD has not won for some time but was also not far behind GRAZINGINTHEGRASS when they last met.

Race 3 (1,200m)

A weak maiden race and perhaps we can narrow it down to just the four for Pick 6 purposes.

(4) EXECUTOR put in probably her best performance last time and could do even better in this weak field.

(2) MISS TUCKER has shown promise in two of her three starts. Should be right there at the finish.

Trainer Leon Lotz rates filly (5) JUST FOREVER highly and she ran a much-improved race last time.

Gavin Smith’s juvenile newcomer, (10) SUCCESSFUL LADY, could be the joker in the pack. So watch the betting on her.

Race 4 (1,300m)

(1) BOURNEMOUTH won a much stronger race than this on Friday. Double on the cards.

(11) SINGLE FILE showed improvement last time and could do even better this time.

(7) MAKAHA BEACH is holding form and is suited to this course and distance.

(3) SIBERIAN FOX is threatening to win a race and may give them something to catch and may well keep going.

Race 5 (1,300m)

A nightmare of a race for punters and there are not too many who can be discarded for the Pick 6. If the budget allows, it could be wise to include the field.

(7) GLOBAL GODDESS has only been fair of late on the turf, so will enjoy the return to the Polytrack.

(4) MAGIC INSPIRATION needed the last run and can win a race like this.

(5) SPLASH OF GREEN has not shown her best in her last two runs but can upset.

(11) COLORAMA has some fair form and is another to be included in all permutations.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) AL QAASIM has been in very good form of late and can complete the hat-trick if in the same mood.

(3) PURE MAVERICK was not disgraced when third last time and there is nothing of Khaya’s Hope’s ability in this field.

(5) LIFE ON MARS is course-and-distance suited.

(6) TEATRO probably needed his first attempt on the Polytrack and should be a lot smarter this time.

Race 7 (1,600m)

The rider aboard (3) CHERRY ANO was questioned last time when runner-up behind Bush Tracker. So it may be worth noting S’manga Khumalo is back aboard this promising three-year-old for his first taste of the Polytrack.

(4) FIRE LORD needed his local debut and likes this surface. So watch for improvement.

(7) LAST STORM was not too far behind CHERRY ANO when they last met. Place claims.

(8) MY BOY REECEY can finish in the money once again.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(12) GLOBAL GUNNER could pop up back on the Polytrack, particularly for a place.

A lot went wrong for (5) DREAM SCAPE before and during the race last time and is probably better than her merit rating suggests.

(6) EUPHORIC ran well over this course and distance last time. Keep safe.

(10) SILVER STARDUST is well drawn and should be right there at the finish.