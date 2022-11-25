Great expectations from Charles Dickens

RACE 1 (900M)

(3) MISS HANNIGAN, (5) SUNSHINE DAY, (10) SAVIC and the well-related (11) RUNWAY BOMB must be respected, given the good feedback from their trainers.

RACE 2 (900M)

(2) JEWEL CAT, (3) MANCHESTER FIGHTER, (13) SPEEDING BULLET and (14) NISHINO make the most appeal, again from their trainers’ comments.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(6) ELECTRIC FEELS finished second in her last two starts, both over this trip. The one to beat.

(4) BARNBOUGLE, (9) NIGHT TIGER and (1) NOT IN DOUBT re closely matched on the form of a recent meeting over the course and distance. They are capable of making their presence felt.

(10) FUTURE TURN has consistent form and can pose a threat.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) CONTIGUOUS has been second in three of his last four starts, the latest over this trip. He has since been gelded and could have more to offer. Hard to beat.

(8) DOUBLING UP finished behind Contiguous over 1,200m but should go better over this distance.

(9) INSIDE STORY disappointed over 1,200m last time after a promising debut. But he is worth another chance with the step-up in trip.

(11) MADISON BLUES was not far off over this trip last time and could get into the action again.

(5) CAPTAIN CORRUPT may have more to offer.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) CRIMSON WINGS and (2) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN have yet to show up but are the likely improvers. They must be respected with the longer run-in over this trip.

(3) DAISY DUKE and (8) MEDLERS TART have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

(5) ROYAL INVITATION caught the eye when staying on from a long way back after jumping from a wide draw last time.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Progressive hat-trick-seeking (3) SILVANO’S DASHER has won both starts after being gelded. Will relish the longer distance.

(5) RUNNING RIFLES and the well-related (4) NIGHT RULER are up in class but are capable of making their presence felt.

Veteran (6) NORTHERN SONG and the consistent (7) SUGAR MOUNTAIN could pose more of a threat if they reproduce their recent forms over this distance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) CHARLES DICKENS was impressive in his comeback win and could well head into the Guineas with an unbeaten record. He is at his peak.

Stablemate (1) NARINA TROGON caught the eye with a fast-finishing fifth over a shorter trip last time. He should have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

(5) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN won his last start and could be a Derby prospect. But he ought to improve first to make his presence felt in this company.

(2) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH can run a place.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(14) COUNTRY TIME was friendless in the market last time over 1,200m and ran accordingly. But the return to this trip should suit.

Stablemate (1) MA BLACK is a dual track-and-trip winner, so will also appreciate reverting to this distance.

(2) CITYSCAPE, another likely to enjoy a return to 1,000m, has more scope for improvement. The filly should be competitive with progress.

(13) PALO QUEEN (down in class) and (5) APOLLO MOON are also capable of making their presence felt.