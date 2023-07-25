Greatham Boy the great one in Horseshoe

Trainer Michael Clements beaming with pride next to Greatham Boy (Daniel Moor) after they landed the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on the Short Course B at the Singapore Turf Club on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Michael Clements had to settle for second best in the Derby, but somehow made up for the disappointment with victory in Sunday’s other Group feature.

Five races before Cavalry came close to giving Clements a second hurrah (since Top Knight in 2020) in the time-honoured Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m), Greatham Boy claimed the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe.

It was Clements’ first win in the juvenile feature. which was returning to Kranji after two years (2021 and 2022) on the sidelines during the pandemic-downsized seasons.

The 2020 Singapore champion trainer issued a four-pronged attack in the 1,200m event with the boom on impressive debut winner Bakeel (Manoel Nunes).

Greatham Boy also got off to a flying start at his Kranji launch, but a study of his family tree may partially explain his lukewarm $50 odds.

He is the half-brother to Clements’ Polytrack champion mare Celavi, whose record of eight wins were exclusively recorded on the Kranji all-weather.

An A$125,000 ($119,000) Magic Millions Tasmanian Yearling sale purchase in 2022,Greatham Boy’s June 17 debut win on Polytrack certainly fuelled the belief such patterns run in the family.

The previous 10 editions of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe were all run on turf, and its renewal on Sunday was no different.

But genetics and logic in racing do not always go hand in hand.

Besides, Clements is adamant to this day – four months after her retirement – that Celavi never got a fair chance at proving she was not one-dimensional.

“Celavi’s done a lot of racing on the Polytrack initially. She just didn’t get it together on the turf, but it’s just that all her racing was on Polytrack early,” said Clements.

“Greatham Boy also did great first-up on the Poly. But, he’s an Australian-bred, and there’s no reason why he can’t get the turf.”

Clements backed his judgment, and entered him in the Golden Horseshoe, especially as he felt that the 1,200m mapped out better for the son of Stratosphere.

“I always liked Greatham Boy over sprints. Bakeel is more of a 1,400m to 1,600m horse,” he said.

The speedmap played out that way in the running, with Greatham Boy closer to the speed and drawing first blood upon straightening while Bakeel took a touch longer to warm up to the task.

The well-backed Silo (Bernardo Pinheiro) gave chase but had to settle for second place a length away, while closer Artillery (Simon Kok) flashed home late to take third place another ½-length away.

The winning time was 1min 9.64sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

Winning jockey Daniel Moor admitted he might have hit the front a touch too soon, but it all worked out well in the end.

“Everything went brilliantly to plan. We bounced well, we got into a really nice one-one spot, he came completely off the bridle which I was rapt with,” he said.

“He didn’t do overdo things at all, and was able to get a long sustained run.

“I probably got there too soon, but I wanted to make use of his turn of foot to break them up, get them to chase him down. The race presented itself and I had to go.”

The win gave the Australian hoop the perfect send-off present. After a successful four-month stint, he returned to his Melbourne base on Monday morning with two other Group wins aboard Coin Toss in the 3YO series.

Clements’ two other juveniles June (Vlad Duric) and Pacific Commander (Ibrahim Mamat) never posed a threat, finishing eighth and 12th respectively.

The Zimbabwe-born conditioner, however, enjoyed better luck with another pair from the Pacific Stable. Both favourites Pacific Warrior ($14) and Pacific Emperor ($11) did not let their punters down to bring up a treble that took Clements back to the top of the table on 30 winners.

“With the blinkers off, Pacific Warrior showed today what he is capable of,” he said.

“As for Pacific Emperor, it’s four out of four, it’s not easy to do, especially for a three-year-old.”