Greatham Boy headlining strong Fitzsimmons team

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, who got his 2024 campaign going by saddling Golden Brown to take out the sixth race at Kranji on Jan 6, could add to the tally in a big way on Jan 14.

Kranji’s champion trainer in 2022 has entered a strong team of 10 horses for the 11 races and, as a preview of what could come, we saw five from his yard turn in winning gallops.

As it has been for most of the week, Kranji was not spared the dismal weather and horses worked in the wet on Jan 10.

Indeed, such were the adverse conditions that there were periods when the back stretch leading to the sweeping left-hander was shrouded in mist.

But there was work to do and, like soldiers, Kranji’s equine warriors did not flinch.

Among others, the Fitzsimmons’ brigade of bravehearts worked with gusto. With Vlad Duric up, Greatham Boy clocked 40.6sec for his 600m spurt.

Italian Revolution was not extended to run out the trip in 44.

Lucky Hero was timed at 39.8 while Eruption went a tad better, clocking 39.3.

Illustrious did his gallop in 41.6.

So who among the lot was the sharpest worker? Let us give the prize to Greatham Boy.

The Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) winner is still in Class 4. The now three-year-old will lap up the 1,200m on the Polytrack – which he has to cover on Jan 14.

Duric has been Greatham Boy’s regular partner since Fitzsimmons took over his training duties from Michael Clements in September.

They have developed a good understanding and, together, they have been to the trials four times, winning twice and placing second on the other two occasions.

Fitzsimmons has picked a nice race for the son of Stratosphere who, to date, has won two races from four starts.

Both those wins were recorded while he was in Clements’ yard but Fitzsimmons has him in a good place and he looks ripe for another victory.

Duric also worked on Italian Revolution and the four-year-old will see action in Race 11 – a Class 4 flyer over the 1,000m.

Already a three-time winner from just 11 starts, Italian Revolution will be having his first start for Fitzsimmons, having previously been under the care of Shane Baertschiger.

A noted speedster, he pulled off his third career win on Nov 25.

That day, under Ronnie Stewart, he charged home from third at the turn to win rather easily.

An Australian-bred by Caravaggio, he was sent to the trials on Jan 4 and he performed admirably, finishing second to Ghalib.

That trial, coupled with that most recent gallop, would have smoothened out any rough edges.

Fitzsimmons will be optimistic and happy with his three-year-old.

He has every right to be so.

Watch for that spring in their steps when Lucky Hero and Eruption step out for Race 9, a Novice event over 1,200m.

Both have been finely tuned for that upcoming assignment and it would not come as a huge surprise to see them turn in big runs.

Eruption, who races in the silks of the Buffalo Stable, knows what it feels like to win a race.

He has one under his belt – putting it together with an all-the-way win over the tricky trip of 1,400m.

Last time, on Dec 30, Eruption had to settle for third spot in that race won by Aniki.

That day, he carried stable confidence and Fitzsimmons would have been disappointed.

Eruption gets his chance at atonement and he just might do it.

In the same race, Fitzsimmons could be looking at the quinella with Lucky Hero.

A four-year-old by Shooting To Win, Lucky Hero has yet to break through at Kranji.

He came close on two occasions which, right now, seemed a long time ago.

Indeed it was on May 20 that he took second in a race won by Knippenberg.

Then, on July 23, he again had to settle for the spoils when beaten by Fight On in a Novice event over 1,200m.

Fitzsimmons sent him to the trials on Jan 5 and he equipped himself really well, winning that hit-out in a smart time of 1min 00.39sec.

Before arriving at Kranji on Nov 21, 2022, Lucky Hero had one start for one win in Australia.

That was in a 1,000m sprint at the Sunshine Coast.

It is only a matter of time before he opens his Singapore account and live up to his name.

brian@sph.com.sg