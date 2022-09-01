Greek Miss is in rattling form and looks the pick

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(9) IGNATIUS was comprehensively beaten into second when well backed last time out. He should bounce back.

(5) THERMOPYLAE is the next best and must go into the forecast.

(10) THE CHOSEN ONE showed good improvement in his second run and could play a prominent role.

(8) GIMME A DIAMOND disappointed last time but could get back on track.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(4) GREEN BUBBLES showed much improved form last time when she got going late but needs to be handier at this track.

(11) QUE CEU AZUL improved last time and had (10) QUANTUM nearly two lengths adrift on debut. However the latter has a good draw and could improve.

(3) MISS TANGO claims 4kg and should make her presence felt.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(7) ASHANTI SWORD and (4) SECONDA ERRORE should contest the finish in what looks like an open race.

(1) ATOMIC BLONDE has been doing well on the Greyville Poly and should run an honest race.

(2) FLAG BEARER surprised in his post-maiden and must have a serious chance.

(6) LIVERPOOL LEGEND could easily win a race of this nature and is a must for exotics.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) GREEK MISS is in fine form and could dominate proceedings.

(1) PIN UP needed her last run and despite top weight could get into the action.

(8) FIRE FLOWER never raised a gallop in her last two runs but on her day, could feature if in the mood.

(6) DANCING ARABIAN won last time and could make her presence felt. Must go into those novelty bets like the quartets and trifectas.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(6) BELLA ROSA has been threatening for her third victory and could get it right in what looks like a good race.

(7) ANGEL’S WISH is running well and should not be far off.

(4) STUNNING KITTEN is running close up and warrants respect.

(2) JINQIN is still learning but could be ready to show true ability.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) ROSENWIND and (4) VIVACIOUS SPIRIT are unbeaten. The former comes off a layoff of nearly a year but could complete a hat-trick. The latter found support on debut and even though the form has not been franked, she should have lots to come.

(1) GOLDEN ASPEN was not disgraced last time out and should finish alongside (5) BLUE WATERS on recent form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) LAETITIA’S ANGEL is holding form and could go in again. However, she meets (3) MOONSTRIKE on 4kg worse terms for a length beating and could battle to confirm.

(6) METEORIC has been running well on the Poly but has a wide draw to contend with on the tough Turffontein course.

(9) COCOA HILL must have a chance from pole position.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) CORVETTE CAPTAIN could make a bold bid in the final event.

(2) THE MAKWAKKERS has a wide draw but judged on the way he was backed recently, could run on into money.

(3) GREAT TIMES comes off an easy maiden win and with (4) MAGIC FLOWER and (8) SILVERY BLUE are more to consider.