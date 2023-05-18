Green Mandarin can make amends

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) LIP SYNC and (11) ONI SAN appeal most of those with experience. Preference, though, is for Lip Sync, who finished second over track and trip last time.

(2) MARIA CHRISTINA and (6) VIX PRINCESS and (13) LADY LUCK are newcomers of particular interest. Watch the betting for clues.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(9) WILLIAM WEST and (10) CAFE CULTURE bounced back to form last time. They could dominate the finish if building on that improvement.

Well-bred newcomers (1) FUTURE GEM and (6) QUESTIONING are worth a market check. They must be respected if attracting support.

(11) ETOILEFILLANTE is another to consider.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) ON BOARD and (7) APPLE CATCHER have to step it up after disappointing in their recent efforts. But they have scope to improve, so could be up to it.

(2) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL and (12) LOOK FORWARD have the experience and are improving. Do not discount.

(11) DAWN OF GOLD is forward looking and need not be special to make a winning debut. Any support should be taken seriously.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(4) GREEN MANDARIN has improved after being gelded and was unlucky last time when encountering traffic problems at the finish. He can make amends with the step-up in trip.

(5) FINAL EDITION is also improving and ought to be in the fight.

(10) GIMME THE BEST has found his niche racing with blinkers. He could stake a claim in his peak outing.

(8) RUN RUDOLPH RUN and (3) AUTUMN MOON are closely matched on their recent meeting. This brings them into the picture, too.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) GO LIKE FLO has been costly to follow but will shed her maiden tag sooner rather than later. This distance could be what she is looking for.

(7) GODDEX APHAEA improved after a break over this trip last time and ought to be involved with further progress.

(9) FALLO ANCORA finished ahead of Goddex Aphaea in a recent meeting and should confirm that form on these terms.

Well-bred stablemates (4) BO KAAP and (6) POORLITTLERICHGIRL are unexposed but can be considered.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) HAPPY CHANCE got the better of (9) KWINTA’S LIGHT over 1,400m last start and should confirm her superiority over this trip on better weight terms.

(10) GOLD POKER GAME is drawn widest but has won at this level (over 2,000m). The filly is likely to be competitive racing fresh after a break.

Last-start winner (5) LOVE IS A ROSE, who is closely matched with Gold Poker Game, ought to make her presence felt.

(4) WHO DO YOU LOVE and (1) GOING UP could have a say, too, stepping up in trip.

Race 7 (1,800m)

A competitive Grade 3 contest open to all horses aged three or older. But it could go the way of three-year-old (9) ROCKPOOL, who finished midfield in the Grade 1 Cape Derby and is open to improvement returning after gelded.

(10) HOEDSPRUIT is in good form and likely to give some cheek.

(6) POMP AND POWER is also capable of doing well under favourable conditions and improved fitness.

(3) MASTER REDOUTE and (1) HAN SOLO could also stake a claim on these terms.

(4) ITSRAININGWILLIAM could have something to offer in his first outing over this distance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) NIGHT TIGER and (6) DANCE VARIETY renew rivalry. Dance Variety is 1kg better off and could turn the tables, but Night Tiger in running at his peak.

Last-start winners (10) LUNCH MONEY and (7) MIGHTY MAC should be competitive on their handicap debut.

(2) SUPERIOR LEADER and (11) SWIFT ACTION complete the shortlist.