Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup:Golden Sixty too good

Golden Sixty winning the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m with Vincent Ho astride at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTOS: HKJC

HONG KONG The Francis Lui-trained Golden Sixty overhauled Romantic Warrior in a gripping finish in the HK$12 million (S$2.06 million) Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Having also won the first leg of Hong Kong’s Triple Crown – the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m – it is left to be seen if the champion will attempt a clean sweep in the final leg, the Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400m on May 28.

The Stanley Chan-owned two-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year handed Romantic Warrior his first defeat over the course and distance, asserting his dominance by a head in 1min 59.98sec.

He also won the race in 2021. Sunday’s victory was his eighth at the top level and enhanced his all-time earnings to HK$136.53 million with an astonishing 24 wins overall from 28 starts.

“He was very relaxed today. I even had to ask him a little to keep up in the back straight and, of course, I had another great horse (Romantic Warrior) to follow through and ask for the full effort at the 200 (metre mark),” said Ho. - HKJC