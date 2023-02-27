 Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup:Golden Sixty too good, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup:Golden Sixty too good

Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup:Golden Sixty too good
Golden Sixty winning the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m with Vincent Ho astride at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTOS: HKJC
Feb 27, 2023 12:54 am

HONG KONG The Francis Lui-trained Golden Sixty overhauled Romantic Warrior in a gripping finish in the HK$12 million (S$2.06 million) Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Having also won the first leg of Hong Kong’s Triple Crown – the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m – it is left to be seen if the champion will attempt a clean sweep in the final leg, the Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400m on May 28.

The Stanley Chan-owned two-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year handed Romantic Warrior his first defeat over the course and distance, asserting his dominance by a head in 1min 59.98sec.

He also won the race in 2021. Sunday’s victory was his eighth at the top level and enhanced his all-time earnings to HK$136.53 million with an astonishing 24 wins overall from 28 starts.

“He was very relaxed today. I even had to ask him a little to keep up in the back straight and, of course, I had another great horse (Romantic Warrior) to follow through and ask for the full effort at the 200 (metre mark),” said Ho. - HKJC

Trial winner Bransom (Simon Kok) scoring first-up by leading all the way in Race 2 at Kranji on Saturday. He beat the late-closing Star North (No. 8) by half a length. Trainer Stephen Gray is aiming him at the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge over 1,200m on April 8. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA
Racing

Gray shoots back to Top 5

Related Stories

Hong Kong Classic Cup: It’s Super Sunny Sing

Beckoning Beauty will have plenty of admirers

Krisna delivers on Super Salute

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING