Group 3 double for Size, Purton

The John Size-trained Beauty Eternal (Zac Purton) winning the Group 3 Premier Cup Handicap (1,400m) on Sunday.

HONG KONG - Trainer John Size and jockey Zac Purton swept both the HK$3.9 million (S$673,000) Group 3 features at Sha Tin on Sunday, a day which also saw their inexorable march to further championship success continue apace.

The duo won the Premier Cup Handicap (1,400m) with Beauty Eternal and the Premier Plate Handicap (1,800m) with Tuchel.

They also combined to land the Class 3 Lapis Lazuli Handicap (1,200m) with the promising Helios Express.

Purton made it a five-timer by also snaring the Class 4 Emerald Handicap (1,200m) on Greenwich and the Class 3 Sapphire Handicap (1,400m) on Taj Dragon. Both are trained by Pierre Ng, who also saddled Billionaire Secret to score under Vincent Ho.

The five-timer took Purton’s season’s tally to 160 winners.

Already assured of a sixth jockey’s title, given his big lead over second-placed Ho (86), the question is can he break Joao Moreira’s record of 170 winners in a single season?

He has seven race meetings more to rewrite that feat.

Size has saddled 71 wins for the season, nine clear of his nearest rival, Franke Lor.

He looks set to win the championship for a record 12th time. - HKJC