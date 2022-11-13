Gutsy Beluga prevails

Beluga (No. 8) fending off Blaze Warrior (outside) and Circuit Stellar in Saturday's Panasonic Cup.

HONG KONG - Building an impregnable lead in the 2022/ 23 jockeys’ championship as he pursues a sixth title, Zac Purton surged to 40 wins for the season as Beluga reached the high point of his career by lifting the Class 1 Panasonic Cup Handicap at Sha Tin racecourse on Saturday.

Extending his lead over Vincent Ho to 24 wins, the Australian reprised his vintage form to give trainer David Hall his first Panasonic Cup success.

He rallied a seemingly beaten Beluga to deny Blaze Warrior (Alexis Badel) by a neck in the 1,400m race. Circuit Stellar (apprentice Angus Chung) was third, just a short head away.

Registering his first win in Class 1, Beluga was rated 90 points in the handicap before the Panasonic Cup, after five victories spread from Class 4 to Class 2.

“It’s the highest he’s ever been in the (handicap) ratings, so it was never going to be easy for him,” said Purton.

“But he got in with a light weight and a good draw (barrier one), and the way the race was run certainly helped him as well.

“He showed a lot of heart. He wasn’t changing his legs and not really concentrating on what he was doing until the other horse (Blaze Warrior) got in front of him.” - HKJC