Hakim suspended, fined $4,000

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Quarter Back in Saturday's Race 9.

He was also fined $4,000.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that approaching the 300m mark, he directed his mount outwards, when insufficiently clear of Be Bee, who was checked and carried wider.

Hakim, who is leading the overall riders' table with 54 winners, will miss this Saturday's meeting.

There are only four race meetings left to the 2021 Singapore racing season.