Halberdier looks to have the edge

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) TEO TORRIATTE is the only runner to show a glimpse of form.

Newcomer (6) POTATO SALAD does not have to be too good to score.

(2) SIRACHA comes off a long layoff and warrants respect if supported.

(3) ARCTIC COMMANDER showed promise first-up but disappointed in his next two starts. Take him on trust.

Race 2 (1,200m)

After two recent seconds, (1) WILKIES ran third last Saturday. If well, the mare has a bright chance of breaking through.

(3) DAKOTA CAT appears to prefer a tad further but will give the rest a run for their money.

(9) UNIVERSAL LOVE attracted support on debut but had issues. Can only improve.

(2) SOMEDAY MAYBE and (4) SUGARY SWEET are looking for the minor placings.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(13) KING’S RANSOM could come out tops in a full field of maidens. He eased in the betting on debut but ran well for second.

(12) JOHN WICK attracted support on debut but never produced. He will also come on.

(5) CIRCLE OF GRACE, (4) RICHARD THE FIRST, (6) JACK FROST and (14) KINSHIN SHA are looking to improve.

Race 4 (1,600m)

On their recent meeting, (2) SHE’S A KLAWER, (6) VILLA SEMAYA and (5) LEONESSA should finish on top of each other.

On collateral form, (7) MOUNT ETNA warrants consideration.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) HALBERDIER finished ahead of (6) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC before and looks to have the edge again.

On collateral form, (7) DIESEL’S SHADOW should be held but he is improving with racing.

(5) BREATH OF MAGIC must be in with a winning chance as well.

Respect support for debutant (10) MONDIAL.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) RIVER ROMEO got a huge penalty for his top run in the Daily News 2000 and was not striding out last time. Take him on trust.

(8) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE was also striding short last time but could get involved with a handy weight.

(3) SUPREME DANCE is unbeaten over this course and distance.

(4) OPERA GLASS, (6) TWIN TURBO and (7) IMPERIAL MASTER are best of the rest.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(7) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS is overdue for a second victory.

(6) TROIS TROIS QUATRE won at his sixth start and is at his peak.

(12) INDIAN WAR DANCE is threatening for his second win.

(1) YOURE MY SUNSHINE won on debut for his new yard but has a hefty weight and a wide draw. (14) PARKER GETRIX, with a light load and decent gate, is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) MINI COOP will finish off strongly if covered till late.

(10) GREGOR MACGREGOR finds problems but is capable on his day.

(6) SAGE KING dug down deep to win last time.

Respect (9) WAQAAS and (11) WHORLY WHORLY. They do well at this venue.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) LOLLAPALOOZA found problems last time but, if trouble free, could get into the reckoning.

(7) LULU’S BOY could get away from them and go in again.

(2) ROBERT BURNS will appreciate a fast early pace and could flash up late.

(12) FEATHER THE NEST and (5) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS cannot be ignored for the minor placings.