Handsome Twelve eyes 4th dirt win

Race 1 (1,400m)

7 Forerunner has caught the eye in preparation for his debut. He has been tardy out of the gates in his trials but has closed off well enough to suggest that he could make an impression first-up.

6 Devil And Gold did well enough on debut although unplaced. He has the ability.

11 Fast Buck just needs to overcome the wide gate to stake his claim.

2 Happy Won can take another step forward.



Race 2 (1,600m)

4 Go Go Sixteen is making a favourable return to the mile. He is in sound condition and the step-back to his winning distance is a big plus. The draw also suits.

3 Sunny Baby is racing with plenty of merit. He will once again pair with Zac Purton as he chases a second hurrah this season.

12 Boys Party mixes his form but is closing in on his first Hong Kong win. He is worth an each-way consideration.

11 Turf Brilliant is consistent. With luck, he can figure again.



Race 3 (1,200m)

14 Super Highway is doing everything right except win. He is consistent, ticks a number of boxes and should be favoured by the anticipated hot tempo.

6 Multisuper did well on debut and Lyle Hewitson sticks aboard. He is open to further improvement. 1 Golden Bull is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. Purton is up again and should take his mount another step forward.

4 I Give can fight with his rider but chances are he will roll forward, regardless. Take an each-way ticket.



Race 4 (1,400m)

7 Solar Partner can improve on the turf. He did well first-up under challenging circumstances and his best form in Hong Kong has come over this course and distance.

1 Compassion Spirit is suited to this grade. He has the class edge and the return to Sha Tin from Happy Valley is an added bonus.

8 Infinite Power can lead and run this group along. He is much better in this grade and is expected to look the winner at some stage.

5 Proud Dragon is next best.



Race 5 (1,650m)

Trainer Benno Yung’s record on the dirt this season is unmatched with a 36 per cent win strike rate and his 2 All Joyful appears more than capable of enhancing the percentage. His win on the dirt last season was super impressive.

8 Sun Of Makfi has been competitive on the dirt across his career. Purton retains the ride which is a bonus.

11 Green Laser slots in light and is tracking towards his first victory in 13 starts. Keep safe under the light weight.

1 Skyey Supreme will take some catching.



Race 6 (2,000m)

1 Robot Warrior looks ready to score again. He turned in an eye-catching effort last start and the step-back to Class 4 is more than suitable. The one to beat.

10 Red Elysees could be over the odds and might be worth supporting on an each-way basis. He does his best racing under these conditions over a trip.

5 Right As Rain is still winless in Hong Kong. But he is racing well and commands respect with Hugh Bowman booked.

7 Vincy is ready to strike gold again. Keep safe.



Race 7 (1,200m)

11 Dinkum is improving with each run. His last-start fifth was full of merit. He was caught without momentum on the rail on a night when the majority of the winners came from the middle to the outside of the home straight.

2 Brilliant Way closed off well first-up. Expect he can improve getting around a bend with Purton engaged. 6 Solar Winds is chasing back-to-back wins. He was impressive last time. 13 Texas Moon caught the eye last start. Expect improvement.



Race 8 (1,400m)

8 Master Tornado will relish the extra 200m. He had a tough run last start, but still managed to finish off strongly. He can take another step forward.

3 Winner Method is nothing short of consistent. He should park himself on the speed and get his chance from there.

11 Golden Artie caught the eye with a big finish last time. He slots in light and will get his opportunity from Gate 4.

14 Let’s Do It is unlucky not to be a winner yet. He knows what to do and must be kept safe.



Race 9 (1,650m)

4 Handsome Twelve is a rapidly emerging force on dirt. All his three successes were over the course and distance, including his last start. The strong booking of Purton enhances his chances.

2 So We Joy is another fantastic horse on the dirt. He has the class edge over a number of these and shapes as the biggest threat to Handsome Twelve. The switch from turf to dirt is the key.

1 Chancheng Prince is also making a favourable switch back to the dirt. Expect a big improvement from him.

13 Yes We Can is racing well and commands respect.



Race 10 (1,600m)

14 Tianchi Monster is performing better than his record suggests. He has been without luck and has endured torrid runs, but is still managing to catch the eye by finishing strongly. Anywhere close to his best has him figuring.

10 Packing Treadmill is a star on the rise after a hat-trick. Expect him to be in the finish again.

3 Keefy has a tricky draw but his latest win was nothing short of impressive.

6 All For St Paul’s will get his chance in the lead. Keep safe.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club