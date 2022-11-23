Handy weight to suit Flowerbomb

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) SMELTING could finally crack it. However, she has to beat a few including stable companion (5) SILK GARDEN, who should not be far off.

(1) WARBONNET CREEK drops in distance and should challenge.

(7) PRINCESS ILARIA ran a close fourth at Turffontein on Friday. Cannot be ignored.

(9) WRITTENINTHESAND can only improve on debut.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(5) BELLEVARDE was coughing last time after a rest. She will come on. She receives 5.5kg from top-weight (1) CRIMSON PRINCESS, who should make a race of it.

(2) ETERNAL LIFE was hampered at the start last time but won easily after a break. Go close.

(3) BALLROOM BLISS could make the money.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(4) CAPE LIGHTS is having her peak run and should be right there at the finish.

(6) POMOZELOUS is improving fast and could be involved in the result.

(13) AUNT PITTYPAT showed good improvement in her second start and cannot be ignored.

(5) LADY REGENT is running well and is another to be respected. (1) CHICKS FOR FREE and (8) COFFEE IN SEATTLE are drawn wide but can run a place.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) NAVAL GUARD comes off a break and races for his new yard. If ready, he could win on sheer form.

(7) WILLOW’S WISH is running consistently close-up and can take Naval Guard on.

(8) CLARKSON is doing well and should make the money again.

(6) BEY SUYAY disappointed last time but can bounce back.

(4) IMPERIAL MASTER and (9) TWIN TURBO are more for the shortlist.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(10) FLOWERBOMB is running well and, off a handy weight, could resume winning ways.

(3) MERCANTOUR found problems last time and could get into the action. Stable companion (2) FOLLOW ME forms a strong back up.

(8) CHYAVANA and stablemate (5) TUSCAN WINTER cannot be ignored.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

Both (6) SOUTHERN SKIES and (4) THE MAURITIAN won impressively on debut but the form has not been franked.

(2) SET TO GO finished three lengths in front of well-backed (1) DYCE last time but the latter needed the outing and can make up the deficit.

(5) THUNDERSTONE is no slouch and was not striding out last time. Keep safe.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) TWICE THE STORM is ultra consistent and will give a run for the money.

(9) CORVETTE CAPTAIN appears rejuvenated and could follow up off a handy weight. Stable companion (8) FOSTINOVO beat a weak field easily last time and is sure to come on.

(1) MOVER AND SHAKER sports blinkers for the first time after finding problems last start. Can atone.

(2) WHORLY WHORLY is reunited with Piere Strydom and could place.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) ADMIRALTY ARCH beat (5) TWICE AS WILD comprehensively last time, so the former is expected to build on that result.

(7) BACK TO BASICS gets going late but could grab them. If she takes her chances, (8) RATTLE BAG could get into the reckoning as well.

(1) LULU’S BOY has a breathing problem but, if trouble-free, could still win this.