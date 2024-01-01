Happy new winners - and buys

Colonel Son (Zyrul Nor Azman, No. 5) lunging right on the line to deny Condor (Vitor Espindola) by a short head in the Class 4 Division 2 race (1,000m) on Dec 30.

Mahadi Taib snapped a mini-run of outs with a Kranji training double at the very last day of hostilities on Dec 30.

But the Singaporean handler said he had not been under any kind of pressure to restart a win counter that had stalled at winner No. 17, Red Dragon on Oct 9.

“I was aiming for 15 winners this year. I got 19, so I’m quite happy with my season. I don’t have any superstars, just honest bread-and-butter sorts,” he said.

The 52-year-old has certainly made good use of the craft he honed under trainers Michael Clements and Theo Kieser, among others, with a decent first haul of nine winners in 2022.

The stable then grew in numbers, but not quite in its calibre. His only top-rated horse Surpass Natural (90 points) has not found the line in three years.

Going with the run-of-the-mill tools available, 19 winners were certainly a cause for celebration, more so when the final brace came from two Kranji maidens, Legend Of Niagara and Colonel Son.

Not only such account openers at the last meeting were confidence-boosters on the cusp of a new start, but they also rewarded Mahadi’s patience and hard work.

He had been fussing over both in equal amounts, but Colonel Son, being a touch more unruly, needed a little more TLC.

“I knew he had potential, he won one race in Australia (as Latvian). I always felt he could be a Class 4 horse, but he was just immature,” said Mahadi of the Pariah four-year-old.

“It’s his barrier manners that were not very good. I sent him for reschooling under my track rider TR (Thavarajan) Barnabas, and he jumped better today.”

Still not the quickest away, the $59 shot was bustled up by Zyrul Nor Azman to park outside leader Condor (Vitor Espindola).

That early move paved the way to a two-horse duel where the better-fancied Condor marginally held sway everywhere bar the line.

Under Zyrul’s strong use of the persuader, Colonel Son got up by a short head with favourite Always Together (Manoel Nunes) third, another 2¼ lengths away.

“Mahadi told me to jump positive and sit third or fourth, but, if there is no speed, not to hold him back,” said the Singaporean rider.

“I was happy sitting outside the leader. When I went for him in the straight, he just kept going.

“I just followed the instructions and I’m glad we won.”

Raced exclusively over 1,200m up until then, Legend Of Niagara showed potential with two seconds in his first two runs, but lost his way thereafter.

Sometimes, it takes a failure to learn more. Iskandar Rosman, who rode the Niagara four-year-old in the last two unplaced starts, had some feedback that proved to be on the money.

“He was checked the other day, but Iskandar also said the 1,400m is a better distance. So I tried it today, and it’s paid off,” said Mahadi.

“I actually made him my best chance of the day. Iskandar rode him very well.”

The $28 chance came with a searching run to beat Simon (Marc Lerner) by ½-length in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 1 (1,400m).

Mahadi can now look forward to the new season with two new winners, but, surprisingly, a few newcomers as well.

Wallets were put away when the Oct 5 2024 racing closure was announced on June 5, 2023, but cheques had already been written for some yearlings.

Some owners tried to sell them off or race them in Australia or New Zealand, but others still decided to support Singapore racing to the end – like Mahadi’s owners.

“I had six yearlings stuck in New Zealand. Combustion was the first to make it in the end,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I wanted the colt by Proisir out of Cristal Heights the most, but he didn’t come over when the owner found out racing was closing.

“Two more just arrived from New Zealand, a Wrote filly and a Reliable Man gelding. Two more are on the way, one by Embellish and one by Turn Me Loose.”

manyan@sph.com.sg