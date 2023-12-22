Happy Together earns January Cup reckoning

Jockey Alexis Badel steering the Frankie Lor-trained January Cup prospect Happy Together to make a perfect Happy Valley debut on Dec 20.

HONG KONG - Happy Together showcased Group 3 January Cup Handicap (1,800m) credentials with a convincing win in the Class 2 Saturn Handicap (1,650m) at Happy Valley on Dec 20 for trainer Frankie Lor and jockey Alexis Badel.

The night also saw second-season trainer Pierre Ng extending his winning streak to 14 meetings with a double.

Badel was confident Happy Together would benefit from a more patient ride after the gelding’s third to The Golden Scenery at his previous start at Sha Tin on Nov 26.

The Frenchman was delighted to be proven correct.

“He’s a good horse. Last time, I rode him probably like a Hong Kong horse which is not totally suitable for him,” said Badel.

“That means, the pace was slow (at his previous start), so I anticipated and I was wrong. He’s a horse with a good turn of foot, no matter (what) the pace looks like.

“So, this time, I wasn’t panicking. I was more trying not to be too ambitious and give him more chance.”

Ridden conservatively in fourth place behind pacesetter Drombeg Banner and favourite Chill Chibi, Happy Together was driven into clear running on straightening.

The Dragon Pulse gelding then proved too solid for Galaxy Witness and Chill Chibi, who rallied bravely after losing ground from the home turn.

With Lor absent, Badel suggested the January Cup – Happy Valley’s sole Group contest on Jan 10 – might be a suitable objective for Happy Together.

“Happy Valley suits him well, so why not the January Cup? It’s up to the trainer, that’s not my position, but the way he won today was pretty impressive, so why not?” he said.

Competing at Happy Valley for the first time, Happy Together earned a private purchase bonus of HK$1.5 million (S$255,500) for his fourth Hong Kong win, as well as HK$1.747 million in prize money.

Ng continued his stunning run of successes with a double, extending the number of consecutive meetings the second-season trainer has saddled at least one winner to 14 meetings.

He has netted 25 victories in the process.

The leading trainer has 37 wins for the season – 15 more than Danny Shum.

He counts 23 individual winners so far among his imposing tally, after striking with Life Is Good and Healthy Healthy.

Life Is Good claimed the Class 4 Jupiter Handicap (1,000m) for Angus Chung, while Healthy Healthy gave his handler and Badel a brace by landing the Class 3 Neptune Handicap (1,200m).

“I didn’t expect him (Life Is Good) to win like that, but I expected him to have a good run,” said Ng.

“He’s had five trials. The first three were disappointing because he stopped quickly and wasn’t fit at all.

“In the fifth trial, we tried to preserve him and finish off well, which is what he did tonight. Hopefully, he stays sound and gets another win in the future.”

Jamie Richards followed his victory with Colourful Baron on Dec 17 with a double.

He scored with Gallant Valour’s breakthrough success under James McDonald in the second section of the Class 4 Mars Handicap (1,200m) and with To Infinity (Zac Purton) in the Class 4 Uranus Handicap (1,650m).

“It’s been a very frustrating start to the season and, hopefully, we can build a bit of momentum up now,” said Richards, on posting the stable’s eighth win for the term.

“You just need a barrier draw and a bit of luck and, hopefully, it continues to flow our way.

“He (Gallant Valour) is only a young horse and, hopefully, he can continue to improve.

“He had a heart irregularity, which is a pretty common occurrence in my opinion. Hopefully, if he can keep himself together, he can win some more races.”

Contesting his 16th Hong Kong start, Crystal Powerful broke through with a strong win in the Class 5 Venus Handicap (1,200m) for Cody Mo and Andrea Atzeni.

Formerly known as Left The Building, the Exceed And Excel gelding won a Listed two-year-old contest in Perth for trainer Luke Fernie in 2022, before arriving in Hong Kong.

Intrepid Winner swept from the tail of the field under Keagan de Melo to land the Class 3 Mercury Handicap (2,200m) to give Michael Chang’s stable its sixth victory of the campaign.

Karis Teetan gave Easy Snip a brilliant ground-saving ride to easily win the first section of the Class 4 Mars Handicap (1,200m) for Benno Yung. HKJC