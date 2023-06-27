Harajuku can be third-time lucky

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) WINTER RAINFALL may be the one to watch of the raced runners. The What A Winter filly could have made any amount of improvement during her layoff. (7) DE JANEIRO and (5) LOVE SHACK have not done badly and may earn a prize. (3) CABARET is bred to fly and could be the best of the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(12) SNOW PILOT will have gained valuable experience against his elders last time. He can score his overdue maiden win. (8) TRIPPI’S SILK should prefer a bit further on pedigree but there was nothing wrong with his debut over this distance. (3) JACK IN THE GREEN should also be wanting ground. He was too far back in his first outing but did make good headway. Respect. (11) ETOILEFILLANTE did not show much on debut but the colt is a well-bred individual that may show a lot more this time.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) HARAJUKU finished second on debut and was most eye-catching in his next race when fourth. He should relish the trip on pedigree but has drawn the widest gate. Stablemate (6) GRAVITY could make it interesting. He is well-related, being a half brother to high-class sprinters. (4) OZARK’s last two races have produced subsequent winners and he has drawn well. He should be right there. (5) LADY MAJORCA and (1) SUNSHINE DAY take on the males but look capable.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) SPRING PALACE can go one better after being ousted late in his first run after a rest. From gate 1, he should be hard to catch. (4) HLUHLUWE and (6) GREENLAND are unexposed and may not enjoy seeing their more fancied stablemate get away. Greenland is a half brother to champion Celtic Sea and has only had one racecourse visit, so must be followed. (9) MY GOLLY MOLLY impressed in his last start when beating Spring Palace but is now 3kg worse off for a neck beating and has drawn the widest.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) KIMBALL O’HARA finally gets to go further again and it looks the perfect race. He has run in some competitive races but usually gets going too late. (3) INSIDE STORY had excuses in his penultimate start and did not enjoy the sudden drop in distance last time. He is better than that. (1) LIKETHECLAPPERS has been making respiratory noises and has been rested. If he gets over his issues, he could make full use of draw one and prove hard to catch. (8) RUBERTUS won a Work Riders’ contest and the form line has been franked.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) WINTER PEARL ran below par last time. The blinkers looked to have an adverse effect and the gear has been removed. He can go close on his previous efforts.(9) CHARLIE MALONE has come down in the ratings and must show his best form one of these days. His last win was over this distance eight starts back. (3) EASY MONEY is a juvenile filly that has shown some talent. (8) FINAL MOVE and (1) PERSISTANCE need to be included as well.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) PHILOSOPHISE enjoyed this trip a few runs back, winning well. She has held that form and may notch up another win. (3) METAR is another that is knocking on the door. She did very well from a wide draw in her last start and now has a plum gate. (9) CLOUD CHASER did not run badly after just winning her maiden. The well-bred filly can make further improvement but has drawn a bit wide.(14) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT is capable but has drawn the widest. She won at her penultimate start.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(9) LEGAL CHITCHAT ran an encouraging race in his first post-maiden outing. If staying this longer trip, he could score again. (1) TOTHEMOONANDBACK also appears to have hidden potential and he has secured gate 1. He is related to decent stayers.Stablemate (7) DOUBLING UP has been a bit disappointing but could be the stable-elect on riding arrangements. (2) MOTHERSHIP and (5) TWICE THE MASTER can upset.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(8) MUCHO DINERO promised much earlier on, enough to be tried in the Grade 1 Splashout Cape Derby. He ran a fair race after being gelded and is the one to watch. The wetter it gets, the better it is for (5) NIGHT RULER, who is in good form. (2) ROYAL WATCH has also been consistent. He should be in peak form third-up. (1) SELUKWE races for a stable that has found form and he has potential as well.