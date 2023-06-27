Harajuku can be third-time lucky
Race 1 (1,000m)
(10) WINTER RAINFALL may be the one to watch of the raced runners. The What A Winter filly could have made any amount of improvement during her layoff. (7) DE JANEIRO and (5) LOVE SHACK have not done badly and may earn a prize. (3) CABARET is bred to fly and could be the best of the newcomers.
Race 2 (1,200m)
(12) SNOW PILOT will have gained valuable experience against his elders last time. He can score his overdue maiden win. (8) TRIPPI’S SILK should prefer a bit further on pedigree but there was nothing wrong with his debut over this distance. (3) JACK IN THE GREEN should also be wanting ground. He was too far back in his first outing but did make good headway. Respect. (11) ETOILEFILLANTE did not show much on debut but the colt is a well-bred individual that may show a lot more this time.
Race 3 (1,600m)
(9) HARAJUKU finished second on debut and was most eye-catching in his next race when fourth. He should relish the trip on pedigree but has drawn the widest gate. Stablemate (6) GRAVITY could make it interesting. He is well-related, being a half brother to high-class sprinters. (4) OZARK’s last two races have produced subsequent winners and he has drawn well. He should be right there. (5) LADY MAJORCA and (1) SUNSHINE DAY take on the males but look capable.
Race 4 (1,400m)
(1) SPRING PALACE can go one better after being ousted late in his first run after a rest. From gate 1, he should be hard to catch. (4) HLUHLUWE and (6) GREENLAND are unexposed and may not enjoy seeing their more fancied stablemate get away. Greenland is a half brother to champion Celtic Sea and has only had one racecourse visit, so must be followed. (9) MY GOLLY MOLLY impressed in his last start when beating Spring Palace but is now 3kg worse off for a neck beating and has drawn the widest.
Race 5 (1,400m)
(2) KIMBALL O’HARA finally gets to go further again and it looks the perfect race. He has run in some competitive races but usually gets going too late. (3) INSIDE STORY had excuses in his penultimate start and did not enjoy the sudden drop in distance last time. He is better than that. (1) LIKETHECLAPPERS has been making respiratory noises and has been rested. If he gets over his issues, he could make full use of draw one and prove hard to catch. (8) RUBERTUS won a Work Riders’ contest and the form line has been franked.
Race 6 (1,000m)
(6) WINTER PEARL ran below par last time. The blinkers looked to have an adverse effect and the gear has been removed. He can go close on his previous efforts.(9) CHARLIE MALONE has come down in the ratings and must show his best form one of these days. His last win was over this distance eight starts back. (3) EASY MONEY is a juvenile filly that has shown some talent. (8) FINAL MOVE and (1) PERSISTANCE need to be included as well.
Race 7 (1,600m)
(6) PHILOSOPHISE enjoyed this trip a few runs back, winning well. She has held that form and may notch up another win. (3) METAR is another that is knocking on the door. She did very well from a wide draw in her last start and now has a plum gate. (9) CLOUD CHASER did not run badly after just winning her maiden. The well-bred filly can make further improvement but has drawn a bit wide.(14) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT is capable but has drawn the widest. She won at her penultimate start.
Race 8 (1,950m)
(9) LEGAL CHITCHAT ran an encouraging race in his first post-maiden outing. If staying this longer trip, he could score again. (1) TOTHEMOONANDBACK also appears to have hidden potential and he has secured gate 1. He is related to decent stayers.Stablemate (7) DOUBLING UP has been a bit disappointing but could be the stable-elect on riding arrangements. (2) MOTHERSHIP and (5) TWICE THE MASTER can upset.
Race 9 (1,800m)
(8) MUCHO DINERO promised much earlier on, enough to be tried in the Grade 1 Splashout Cape Derby. He ran a fair race after being gelded and is the one to watch. The wetter it gets, the better it is for (5) NIGHT RULER, who is in good form. (2) ROYAL WATCH has also been consistent. He should be in peak form third-up. (1) SELUKWE races for a stable that has found form and he has potential as well.
