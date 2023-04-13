Hard to beat Cruise Control over 1,000m

Race 1 (1,400m)

Trainer Gavin Smith has sent out plenty for this race but, for our purposes, it will be (7) QUESTOR against the field. This Querari juvenile looked an unlucky loser on debut and should go one better this time.

Of those who have run, (5) GLOBAL BANKER, (12) JOSI MO and (13) PUBLIC BENEFIT could give most cheek but keep an eye on the betting of the newcomers as there are some nicely bred ones.

Race 2 (2,000m)

A small field and they might be getting very scared of the Smith-trained (1) PERFECTION. Back on the Poly last time out, he put his rivals, the Western Cape-trained runners, to the sword. Although trying the longer distance of 2,000m for the first time, he should prove hard to beat.

(2) HEATHCLIFF is consistent but was 8.75 lengths adrift of Perfection last time out and is only 4kg better off.

(3) QUASIMODO is doing well in his new yard but was beaten by Heathcliff when they last met, so looks booked for a place. The other three runners look held on form.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) GREEN FALCON may not have liked the Poly very much on local debut and could do better back on turf.

(2) LAW COURT may have just needed his local debut and could do better.

(3) BOURNEMOUTH is badly drawn but can fight out the finish.

(4) AMERICAN DAZZLER put in a much better effort last time and could be a danger.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(10) CHRONICLESOFNANIA always gives of her best and was not disgraced in her last two starts. Back in handicap company, she could score.

(3) CARBONADO is doing well and can contest the finish yet again.

(4) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS returned to her best to win last time out.

(5) HEARTSEASE is better than the last run would suggest and merits each-way support.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(12) KAVIAN’S CARA confirmed the form of her penultimate start when winning well last time out and may have more to offer.

(3) ALASKAN FATE is not an easy ride but does well over this track and distance.

(4) MASTERS QUEEN is better than her last run and could finish in the money.

(8) SARAJEVO is in good form and is looking to complete a hat-trick. Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim should help.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL is very hard to beat over 1,000m.

Rival (2) CLIFF TOP has beaten him twice before but has also lost three times and is likely to lose again after a bit of a disappointing last run.

(7) PHEDRA was ahead of Cliff Top on the Polytrack last time out and is speedy, so should run well once again.

(6) EVIES FIRST is in good form but it is hard to see him beating the likes of CRUISE CONTROL or CLIFF TOP, for that matter.

Race 7 (2,800m)

Western Cape raider (4) FLOWER OF SAIGON is best around this 2,800m and may have found the 3,200m a bit far when running behind (2) BARAK last year. She can easily turn the tables on that rival this time.

(1) JAEGER MOON is a hard customer to go past when he is at his best, so could run well once again.

(6) MAGNUM FIRE is good when in the mood and can also make his presence felt.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(2) SUGARBERRY was not disgraced in a feature last time. Has done well around this course and distance. Go close.

(3) RESPECTABLE MISS is unreliable but can pop up for a place.

(6) MAIDEN’S COVE and (5) BE HOPEFUL are in good heart and are certainly not out of it.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(3) ON THE ROAD AGAIN is in good form but does appear a difficult ride.

(1) THEN IN FOCUS has been a disappointment of late but, from a good draw, could be a danger.

(5) KUZNETSOV and (6) FLINDERS RANGE come in good form and will have their supporters.

(7) TRACK COMMANDER has done well at this track and could finish in the money once again.

Race 10 (1,200m)

Juvenile filly (7) HILDELITA won well when heavily backed on debut and that form looks solid. She may have needed her last run and can bounce back and be a bit better than these rivals.

(4) ESTHER looks a promising filly and could also be underrated by the handicapper. She was unlucky not to win on debut and made no mistake second time out.

Of the older brigade, (3) SILVERY BLUE is getting close to winning a second race and should contest the finish yet again.

(6) YAYA MARIA is consistent and could fill the minor placings.