Hard to catch Go Like Flo in Race 2

Race 1 (1,000m)

This looks a hot two-year-old maiden and could well produce a form line worth following.

A lot of attention will be drawn to (12) SNOW PILOT, who is the first foal of multiple Grade 1 winner Snowdance.

(5) HLUHLUWE and (13) YAMADORI are well-bred colts in their own right. The two stablemates could have bright futures.

Any market support for either should be respected.

(3) SILVER CROWN, (7) ICY BLAST and (8) CAPTAIN ARROW have the benefit of experience and ought to be competitive, if reproducing the promise of their debut outings.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(9) GO LIKE FLO has been getting closer with every start. She was caught only late over this course and distance last time. With further improvement, the filly is likely to go one better.

(6) JADE’S CABERNEIGH ran a fair sixth on debut. She should make her presence felt with natural improvement.

(4) ELEODORO may need the outing returning from a layoff but has shown enough to warrant consideration.

(3) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE and (8) WHAT NOW MY GAL complete the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) DONDER STORM and (7) CONTIGUOUS threatened to open their accounts before their below-par efforts last time. They are both capable of better and should play leading roles on their earlier form.

(1) FALLO ANCORA and (8) AUGUSTA BLUE ought to make their presence felt with a repeat of their improved recent outings.

(10) LOCKHEEDLIGHTNING could get into the picture, too.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) MARY LAMB was drawn wide when running on strongly from a long way back to finish third over this track and trip last time. From a better draw, the filly should make a bold winning bid.

(4) RED KITE would not be winning out of turn after several near misses and is likely to fight out the finish.

(6) JAZZ DIVA and (9) HANG OUT THE STARS have shown enough over shorter distances to suggest they could make their presence felt over the longer trip.

(10) ESTIMATED has scope for improvement and could get into the picture, too.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Course-and-distance winners (1) FUN ZONE and (5) BONIKA have proven versatile and consistent.

They could enjoy a return to this shorter trip, so could play a role in the finish.

Bonika finished behind (3) MISS GREENLIGHT over this track and trip last time. The filly is worse off at the weights, so could struggle to turn the tables on these terms.

(6) GIMMEAFIRST returns from a break on 1.5kg better terms. With improvement, she should also make her presence felt.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) TCHAIKOVSKY was in good form before taking a short break. The gelding finished a close third in a similar contest over this track and trip last time with excuses. He should play a role in the finish if returning in the same form.

Riding arrangements, however, suggest stablemate (7) SUN DAZED is the pick of the Candice Bass-Robinson yard’s four runners. Sun Dazed is proven at this level and arrives in good form.

(3) TRIVIAL MATTER has bounced back to his best since returning to the Western Cape. The gelding is likely to fight out the finish in his peak, after two close finishes over this track and trip.

(5) ELUSIVE TRADER won his last start and stakes another claim.