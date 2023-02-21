Hard to get past Namaqua Blossom

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) SIMPLY MAGIC has been knocking on the door and deserves her exit ticket from the maiden ranks.

(3) SILK GARDEN is another who is threatening and should make a race of it.

However, both need to contend with (7) DAMNED IF I DO, who seems to have the most scope for improvement in this lot.

(4) PRIMROSE PATH is looking to improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) BLACK EGRET has been in the money in all five starts and should get his consistency rewarded.

(1) FISH EAGLE showed improvement last time and could challenge.

(11) PRIVILEGE was supported in both his runs but something went amiss. He warrants respect despite returning from a year off.

(4) MAGIC PRINCE can improve.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) LUSHOZI SHOOP was heavily backed to win on debut and duly obliged with consummate ease. She looks a nice type.

(3) THERE SHE GOES is holding form and can run a place.

(4) SPLENDID SEASON and (9) MIX THE MAGIC can also win minor money.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) RARATONGA ROSE is unbeaten over this distance, including one at this track. The filly is looking to make it four from four.

(4) SILVER HILLS and (5) QUIET REBELLION renew rivalry and there is nothing between them.

(1) OPERA GLASS, (2) KIND JUDY and (10) THREE STRANDS are looking for the minor money.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) RED MAPLE showed marked improvement with blinkers last time. The filly can improve. Despite not well treated at the weights, she could follow up.

(12) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE can see out the trip with a light weight.

(10) ANGEL’S WISH, (5) CALL THE WIND and (8) STUNNING KITTEN are more for the shortlist.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(2) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM was runner-up in her last three runs and should be hard to oppose. She rates a banker bet in the exotics.

(1) DARK TRAVEL and (5) ROSY LEMON try the marathon distance. Should be no problem.

(3) GO FLICHITY and (4) PACIFIC EXPRESS can show up.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) CELESTIAL CITY looked to have the race in the bag last time but never kicked. She has been costly to follow but should be given another chance over the 1,600m trip, if ridden with cover.

(12) BUSHVELD impressed when opening his account and should be right there off 52kg.

(1) CLIMATE CONTROL" space="1"is above average, with a win and five placings from eight starts. Respect.

(3) TOFFAS is another on the up. If he behaves, he could feature again.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) MR MALONY is running well but has a wide draw to overcome.

(7) TIMEFORTHAT was hampered last time and should be involved in the finish from Gate 1.

(15) BIG CITY GIRL kept on going over this trip last time and could confirm with (4) OYSTER KING.