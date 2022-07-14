Hard to prevent Anatura from scoring again

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(11) EMILY’S SPIRIT has proven costly to follow but does deserve a win. This race could well be it.

(1) LA FILLE may have just needed her last run but can earn some more money.

(2) MISS ROSE is in good form and could contest the finish again.

(4) BACK TO FORMENTERA, (5) MISS UNITED STATES and (6) BABYITSCOLDOUTSIDE need improvement to win but are capable of earning some money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) CLAREGARI could improve on her Polytrack debut. This is her big chance.

(4) DREAM SCAPE is making her debut and the betting will be a good guide to her chance.

Stable companion (5) ECHOES OF WINTER has been a disappointment but should contest the finish again.

(7) LADYHAWKE put in a better effort last time. She has a winning chance.

(13) TUFAAN looks course-and-distance suited and can win if allowed to dictate the pace.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) DAMMI and (5) HORSEY were closely matched last time. They can contest the finish again.

(6) LE BONHEUR showed promise on debut. With improvement, he should run well again.

(7) RAFIKI found only one better on debut and should go one better.

(12) ZATARA MAGIC has shown promise in both starts and has a winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) MACTAVISH should improve back on the turf. A win will not surprise.

(2) SILVAN PARK needs to improve to win, but could earn some minor money at least.

(3) CHASING CHEETAHS, (4) MUSIC BOX SPECIAL and (5) BROADWAY have only been modest but are not out of it in this weak race.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) GLOBAL FORESTS was not beaten far last time and has a winning chance.

(2) JACK IN THE BOX and (3) JOE HARMAN have taken turn beating each other. Both are struggling to win a race but could earn some more money.

(5) STAR RIDER is in good heart and could finish in the money again.

(8) JAPAN APPROVAL could show vast improvement over a course and distance that should suit.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) ANATURA won nicely on her local debut. She could defy a penalty and score again.

(4) POLICY TARGET may have needed his last run and could make amends.

(5) BAT OUT OF HELL is making her local debut and can surprise.

(10) BOLD STRIKE is consistent and should contest the finish.

(11) MORSE is at his best on the turf and around this distance, so deserves some respect.

RACE 7 (3,200M)

(1) ANSE LAZIO is returning from a break but has ability. He has a winning chance if fit.

(2) ANCIENT TIMES ran a cracker last time when only run out of it late. He, too, has a winning chance.

(7) FLOWER OF SAIGON clearly loves this track and beat most of these comfortably last time.

(8) MISS ORANGE and (9) MAGNUM FIRE seem capable of better than their last runs suggest. They could pop up into the placings.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) AULD MUG has proven to be a bit disappointing since his maiden win. But he should be fit and ready for this race.

(4) TICKET TO RIDE is better than his last run suggests and could bounce back.

(6) TRAVEL MASTER is making his local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(8) JAQUAR CAT and (9) SANCTITY are at home over this track and distance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(3) ABAYYAAN looks to be improving and could prove better than rated.

(4) BIRDIE AND BOGIE probably needed the last run and could make vast improvement to threaten Abayyaan.

(6) BORN A STAR can win a race like this if in the mood.

(11) PAULLY and (12) QUESTION THE STARS are coming off maiden wins and could have more to offer.