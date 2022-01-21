Hard to stop Golden Sixty

Hong Kong’s equine superstar Golden Sixty will be the odds-on favourite in The Stewards’ Cup tomorrow.

Here's a form analysis of Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

14 Give Way Please has potential. He has shown his touch of class at times. With one season under his belt and a roaring condition rectified, he can win.

2 Turbo Power gets back to his preferred course and distance. He should be able to shine under Alexis Badel.

8 Splendid Star has more ability than his record suggests. He should be worth a place.

7 Lucky Gor is stepping out off the back of several solid trials. Chance with the strong booking of Joao Moreira for his debut.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

3 Hinchinlove is consistent. He should roll forward under Derek Leung and be hard to catch.

2 Highland Fortune is in solid form. He has drawn favourably, which should ensure he has got plenty in the tank for a big finish.

8 The Golden Scenery will benefit from a hot tempo. He has a powerful finish but he may need a few favours.

4 Circuit Three is a chance at odds with the good gate.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 Super Wealthy is coming to hand nicely. If they run along, he is the one who can rapidly steam over the top of them. This is a step-up in class, but he looks capable and ready.

2 Wellington’s best would see him cross the line first. Concerns are how he has come into the race.

3 Courier Wonder is consistent. Expect another big run but the concern is he tends to shy away from the whip and race waywardly in the straight.

8 Master Eight is looking to extend his unbeaten sequence to six. He did just enough last start, but this is a very big step-up for him.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

4 Millennium Falcon has hit a bright patch. He looks capable of a return to winning ways. He should have every opportunity with Zac Purton astride from Gate 7.

5 Beauty Live was impressive on debut. He closed in strongly – like a very nice horse with a stack of upside.

6 Dandy Years can figure. The wide gate is tricky but he has claims.

2 Lifeline Vision closed in nicely last time. Do not discount, especially in this grade.

RACE 5 (1,200M )

7 Rock Ya Heart is returning to Sha Tin – which looks ideal. He has come through a number of strong races. With even luck, this contest appears more than suitable.

3 Team Spirit won well last time. He is well placed to repeat, as long as he crosses in without fuss from the wide barrier.

6 Excellent Daddy is stepping out for the in-form Benno Yung. He is coming to hand nicely.

1 Jumbo Fortune is making his debut. He looked like a mixed bag in the trials but his Australian form suggests he is quite talented.

RACE 6 (1,800M )

3 Pakistan Friend appeals at a price. He was held up at the crucial stages in his last start. When he got out, he was caught a touch flat-footed but quickened up before being caught without momentum.

He can make a run for it from Gate 3.

8 Shanghai Dragon is consistent. He will roll forward and get his chance.

9 Super Elegance found form last time. He will be coming hard from the rear. A good each-way chance.

1 Darci Joy is the class runner. Remaining in Class 4 is suitable.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Group 1 The Stewards’ Cup

1 Golden Sixty is Hong Kong’s superstar. He can further stamp those claims with his 17th consecutive win. But he will rightly be a short-priced favourite.

6 Healthy Happy scored well first-up in his last start from the front. He is expected to make the running again. He can stick on.

2 More Than This filled second spot behind Golden Sixty last time. He will be there once more.

5 Sky Darci is next best. He has claims.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 Baebae Tsoi has a bit of talent. He did well first-up and his latest trial was sound. Expect he can make a run for things from the inside draw for leading trainer Frankie Lor.

4 Leslie did well for second on debut behind a smart winner. Purton hops up now and a win looks close.

1 Classic Moon scored a barnstorming win on debut. Expect he settles back for a strong finish.

3 Marvel Dragon is a winner in the grade above. He is a solid chance, especially on a place line.

RACE 9 (2,000M )

14 Natural Storm is better than his record suggests, especially after a lacklustre first-up effort over an unsuitable distance. The quick back-up suits. He has won second-up previously.

1 Charity Go is the class runner. Expect he is the favourite. If so, that might be a price worth taking on, especially as the topweight.

3 Winning Dragon is coming to hand. He has form at the top level before being imported. Third-up from a good gate should allow him to showcase his best.

5 Enzemble is a threat over this course and distance.

RACE 10 (1, 400M)

13 Star Brite raced without room in the straight last time. He is progressing well and is third-up. With a clean run, he can make his presence felt with a light weight.

10 Seasons Bliss is a serious talent. He bungled the start last time. He should test this group if he manages to jump with them.

1 Circuit Stellar is progressing. Expect another improved effort.

6 Navas Two boasts a pair of solid wins.

This is difficult but he is in very good form.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club