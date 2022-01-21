Hard to stop Golden Sixty
Here's a form analysis of Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin):
RACE 1 (1,000M)
14 Give Way Please has potential. He has shown his touch of class at times. With one season under his belt and a roaring condition rectified, he can win.
2 Turbo Power gets back to his preferred course and distance. He should be able to shine under Alexis Badel.
8 Splendid Star has more ability than his record suggests. He should be worth a place.
7 Lucky Gor is stepping out off the back of several solid trials. Chance with the strong booking of Joao Moreira for his debut.
RACE 2 (1,400M)
3 Hinchinlove is consistent. He should roll forward under Derek Leung and be hard to catch.
2 Highland Fortune is in solid form. He has drawn favourably, which should ensure he has got plenty in the tank for a big finish.
8 The Golden Scenery will benefit from a hot tempo. He has a powerful finish but he may need a few favours.
4 Circuit Three is a chance at odds with the good gate.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
7 Super Wealthy is coming to hand nicely. If they run along, he is the one who can rapidly steam over the top of them. This is a step-up in class, but he looks capable and ready.
2 Wellington’s best would see him cross the line first. Concerns are how he has come into the race.
3 Courier Wonder is consistent. Expect another big run but the concern is he tends to shy away from the whip and race waywardly in the straight.
8 Master Eight is looking to extend his unbeaten sequence to six. He did just enough last start, but this is a very big step-up for him.
RACE 4 (1,400M)
4 Millennium Falcon has hit a bright patch. He looks capable of a return to winning ways. He should have every opportunity with Zac Purton astride from Gate 7.
5 Beauty Live was impressive on debut. He closed in strongly – like a very nice horse with a stack of upside.
6 Dandy Years can figure. The wide gate is tricky but he has claims.
2 Lifeline Vision closed in nicely last time. Do not discount, especially in this grade.
RACE 5 (1,200M )
7 Rock Ya Heart is returning to Sha Tin – which looks ideal. He has come through a number of strong races. With even luck, this contest appears more than suitable.
3 Team Spirit won well last time. He is well placed to repeat, as long as he crosses in without fuss from the wide barrier.
6 Excellent Daddy is stepping out for the in-form Benno Yung. He is coming to hand nicely.
1 Jumbo Fortune is making his debut. He looked like a mixed bag in the trials but his Australian form suggests he is quite talented.
RACE 6 (1,800M )
3 Pakistan Friend appeals at a price. He was held up at the crucial stages in his last start. When he got out, he was caught a touch flat-footed but quickened up before being caught without momentum.
He can make a run for it from Gate 3.
8 Shanghai Dragon is consistent. He will roll forward and get his chance.
9 Super Elegance found form last time. He will be coming hard from the rear. A good each-way chance.
1 Darci Joy is the class runner. Remaining in Class 4 is suitable.
RACE 7 (1,600M)
Group 1 The Stewards’ Cup
1 Golden Sixty is Hong Kong’s superstar. He can further stamp those claims with his 17th consecutive win. But he will rightly be a short-priced favourite.
6 Healthy Happy scored well first-up in his last start from the front. He is expected to make the running again. He can stick on.
2 More Than This filled second spot behind Golden Sixty last time. He will be there once more.
5 Sky Darci is next best. He has claims.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
9 Baebae Tsoi has a bit of talent. He did well first-up and his latest trial was sound. Expect he can make a run for things from the inside draw for leading trainer Frankie Lor.
4 Leslie did well for second on debut behind a smart winner. Purton hops up now and a win looks close.
1 Classic Moon scored a barnstorming win on debut. Expect he settles back for a strong finish.
3 Marvel Dragon is a winner in the grade above. He is a solid chance, especially on a place line.
RACE 9 (2,000M )
14 Natural Storm is better than his record suggests, especially after a lacklustre first-up effort over an unsuitable distance. The quick back-up suits. He has won second-up previously.
1 Charity Go is the class runner. Expect he is the favourite. If so, that might be a price worth taking on, especially as the topweight.
3 Winning Dragon is coming to hand. He has form at the top level before being imported. Third-up from a good gate should allow him to showcase his best.
5 Enzemble is a threat over this course and distance.
RACE 10 (1, 400M)
13 Star Brite raced without room in the straight last time. He is progressing well and is third-up. With a clean run, he can make his presence felt with a light weight.
10 Seasons Bliss is a serious talent. He bungled the start last time. He should test this group if he manages to jump with them.
1 Circuit Stellar is progressing. Expect another improved effort.
6 Navas Two boasts a pair of solid wins.
This is difficult but he is in very good form.
• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now