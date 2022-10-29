Hard to stop Power Koepp

Race 1 (1,650m)

(3) Flash Famous has tumbled to a competitive rating. Having returned in excellent order this term, a win in this grade is very close. (1) Methane has been consistent without winning too many races in Hong Kong. Still, he is a threat in this grade and he gets the booking of Zac Purton. (7) This Is Charisma is in form. He can test this group if he is at his best. (10) Foxhunter Way has mixed his form but does step out off a dangerous mark.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) Hardly Swears is racing well and is fit with two runs under his belt this term. He finished off well last time and is tracking towards another win. (6) Speedy Fortune steps out on debut for John Size. He looks to have his fair share of ability and must be respected first-up. (5) Mega Bonus should get a sweet run from Gate 2. This will give him every opportunity. (8) Triumphant Return has ability. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) Kowloon Great should be fit with three runs under his belt this term. He is racing well and the inside draw should afford him every opportunity in a very tricky contest. (2) Kungfumaster Panda is chasing back-to-back wins. He did well last time and pairs favourably with Purton once more. (11) All Is Ready steps up in grade. He won well in his last start and will get his chance under the light weight. (5) Smiling Time is getting there. Do not discount.

Race 4 (1,650m)

(11) Red Impact ticks a number of boxes. He draws well and Purton’s booking is a strong push, especially with 2lb (0.9kg) over his allotted weight. He can win, with a ground-saving run from his draw. (2) More Than Enough should push forward and get every opportunity. The wide gate will see him do a bit of work early though. (8) Run The Table should not be discounted. He is a decent each-way chance. (1) Jade Phoenix has claims.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) Ace Talent steps out for his debut. He has looked very good in trackwork and trials ahead of his first start. He is expected to make an impression but the only concern is his tricky draw. (3) Momentum Galaxy returns to his preferred distance of 1,000m. He knows what it is all about and Derek Leung’s booking bodes strongly. (2) Lyrical Motion has shown ability before his return this season. Purton hops up and his latest trial was very impressive. (10) E Rainbow can be considered for the novelty bets.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(7) Shining Fortune was unlucky last time. The run before that, he travelled wide without cover. This time he steps away favourably from Gate 2 with Purton up and can win with a clean run throughout. (2) Jumbo Legend has clearly returned in fantastic order this season. He was devastating first-up and is chasing back-to-back wins.(9) Fighting Star mixes his form but has shown ability on his day. Take him into consideration at odds. (1) High Cloud also has ability and can improve.

Race 7 (2,200m)

(5) Above will relish every inch of the 2,200m trip. He is third-up and should be fit with those two runs under his belt, especially after doing his best work late in each. (2) Nearly Fine has turned into a revelation this season. He is chasing a hat-trick of wins. The rise in distance should not pose too much of a threat. (1) Copartner Elites gets up in distance. He should already be a winner but nevertheless, he will get every chance. (4) S J Tourbillon is after consecutive wins. The distance will suit him big time.

Race 8 (1,650m)

(7) Massive Action regularly races forward and he should be suited at Happy Valley, especially from Gate 1. He is expected to rush to the front and should be able to improve with the one run under his belt this term. (9) Seaweed Fortune is chasing back-to-back wins. He draws well and slots in light for the in-form Francis Lui stable. (10) E Legend is racing well and is not without a hope. (2) Nimble Nimbus is classy and remains a threat over this course and distance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) Majestic Star returned in excellent order first-up on the dirt with a win. He is just as good on the turf and the inside draw will suit, especially under the hefty impost. (10) Astrologer will improve sharply second-up. He has the class and, hopefully, he can continue his ascent this season. (1) Campione is versatile. He will likely try to cross from the wide gate with the heavy weight. (2) Harmony And Rich mixes his form but will relish being back in Class 2. Expect improvement.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(1) Power Koepp mixes his form but is racing well. He draws ideally and his fitness level should be at its optimum. He could take a power of beating with the right run under the in-form Alexis Badel. (6) Winning Icey is chasing a fourth consecutive win. This is another challenge but he has returned in fantastic order this season. (9) Stradale steps out for his Hong Kong debut. He caught the eye with an impressive trial at the city circuit. (5) All Beauty has claims if he finds his best. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club