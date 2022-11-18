‘Hard Too Think’ Beasley’s leaving

Danny Beasley guiding Lim's Lightning to victory in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in 2021. Hard Too Think (Marc Lerner, far left), ran second, but the Stephen Gray-trained stayer will be Beasley's Gold Cup ride on Saturday.

Danny Beasley may shed a tear or two if he wins the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) with Hard Too Think on Saturday.

Going back-to-back would make him only the fourth jockey, after Harry McCloud, Mark du Plessis and Ronnie Stewart to share bragging rights to that record in the 98-year-old feature.

But that would not be the only reason a second gilt-edged memento, after Lim’s Lightning’s 2021 win, would mean so much.

The affable Australian hoop is bidding farewell to Kranji.

After becoming part of the local racing furniture in 12 seasons – since 2007, with two breaks in between (in 2015, and from 2018 to 2020) – the 47-year-old is riding at his last two meetings in Singapore before returning to Australia with his young family.

He has not reapplied for a 2023 licence, citing family reasons.

“After Covid-19 came about in 2020, I had to re-assess where we were at,” he said.

“I was pretty keen to get back to Australia whenever we could. Family comes first, my mum and dad and my family are all there.

“As I couldn’t rush back, I made the best of the situation then. I ended up going back to riding.

“As the club wasn’t going so well then. I felt I had to help them.

“In saying this, I haven’t regretted it as I’ve enjoyed going back to riding. But now that things have evolved, I thought it was the right time to return home.”

Beasley will, however, not hang up his boots, as he did from 2018 to 2020, when he joined good mate Daniel Meagher as his B trainer.

“I’ll be based in Wagga in New South Wales. It’s in the country where I grew up as a boy,” he said.

“I had offers to go to Sydney and Brisbane, but I knocked them back. I might as well stay here as I wouldn’t be with my family.”

Returning to his roots to a much quieter scene may be seen as a step back for an international jockey with a Golden Slipper (Polar Success in 2003).

But Beasley said he had enjoyed his days in the fast lane and it was time to listen to his altruistic side.

“Racing has given me so much. I’m happy to give back,” he said.

“Last time, I helped the STC and Dan. This time, I give back to country racing.

“I want to help kids, the apprentices. As you get a bit older, you start to think what legacy you can leave behind.”

On the eve of his last shot at adding an 11th local Group 1 feather to his cap (that also contains 19 “black types”), Beasley sounded rather bullish, even after Hard Too Think beat only one home at his last start. That was in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15.

“There was only a one-second difference between the first and last. It’s unusual,” he said.

“So, I think the form is questionable. The first three were not necessarily the best horses.

“I think horses like Mr Malek, Relentless and Hard Too Think can run a lot better in the Gold Cup.”

With boxes all packed, Beasley, wife Ash, son Mikayl and daughters Phoenix and Sonique, are ready to go, except for one item – the air tickets.

“I won’t go just yet after the last meeting as I may still have to go to Hong Kong if Lim’s Kosciuszko is invited,” he said.

“We’ll find out on Sunday after the big races there.”

Meagher has entered his dual-Group 1 winner in the Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) and Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec 11.

The Kermadec five-year-old makes his comeback on Saturday in the $100,000 Tropaios 2013 Stakes Class 1 race (1,200m), but Beasley said that first-up run will not determine his fate.

“He doesn’t have to win. As long as he runs well,” he said.

“I ride him every morning. His prep has been faultless – all being well, he should run good.”