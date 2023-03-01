Hard Too Think it is a kissing problem

Hard Too Think (Marc Lerner) led in by trainer Stephen Gray after his Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) triumph on Oct 16, 2021. The son of All Too Hard has not won again in nine subsequent starts. ST FILE PHOTO

A chance read back in December delivered both good and bad news to Stephen Gray.

The Kiwi trainer had been at his wits’ end about the loss of form of his dual Group 1 winner Hard Too Think in the 2022 season.

With the naked eye, the 2021 Singapore Derby and Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner seemed fine.

A battery of tests had also revealed nothing untoward.

A clean bill of health from the vet should have brought smiles on Gray’s face, but it still would not wipe away the frown.

But when Gray came across an article on top Australian horse Alligator Blood, his sixth sense was awakened.

After a prolific three-year-old season, Alligator Blood also saw his form slump. Vets discovered it was due to a kissing spine – a condition where the vertebrae touch or “kiss” each other.

The symptoms are barely visible but some of the giveaway clues could be impaired performances in a race, more so at the business end.

Granted, those were subtle similarities with Hard Too Think’s but, when Gray realised they were by the same sire, All Too Hard, he rang the vets.

While recent research found out that some chromosomes suggest kissing spines are hereditary, Gray was glad he went with his gut feel.

“He was disappointing at his last two runs, especially in the (Singapore) Gold Cup,” he said.

“He had been spot-on and been working beautifully. But, though he was travelling well, he didn’t let down at his last few runs.

“What was wrong with him? How did he just lose his way?

“He went super first-up and ran a super Kranji Mile but he was not the same horse afterwards.

“I was sure something was bothering him but we weren’t sure what the problem was. We had his blood checked, checked for knee pain, nothing there.

“But, one day, I was reading an article on Alligator Blood and his kissing spine. They’re by the same father, maybe it’s a coincidence.

“But I thought maybe that’s it. We had his back X-rayed and, true enough, Hard Too Think also had it – it was a big fluke.”

On one hand, Gray was dejected the six-year-old had a medical condition, albeit a kissing spine was thankfully no “kiss of death”.

But, on the other, he was in a way relieved he had found the missing piece of the puzzle he had long been searching for.

Still, kissing spines remain one of those realms of equine medicine that are not fully understood.

X-rays do not lie, Hard Too Think has it. But Gray could still be clutching at straws.

“Does a kissing spine really affect horses? Some are affected, some aren’t,” he said.

“You don’t see a lot of signs, it’s hard to predict. But it may affect their performance in the last 200m when they are under pressure.

“Regardless, I’d like to think we’ve found the answer.”

The vets gave Gray two options for the next course of action: Surgery or non-invasive treatment.

He eventually leant towards the latter, even if he knew Alligator Blood had surgery, and went on to win four Group 1 races, including the Stradbroke Handicap in 2022.

With so many grey areas around kissing spines, Gray might be sitting on the fence with the less aggressive path. But to him, he is doing the right thing by the horse.

“With surgery, he’ll be out for three months. Then, we might as well send him to Australia,” he said.

“It’s proven surgery can really help, but it can also not help at all.

“They eventually talked me out of surgery and we went with the treatment instead. We inject steroid in the spine area and use a massage machine on his back.

“We’ll see but, to be honest, there are limited races for us to see how he responds to the treatment.

“If it takes a while, we still have the Gold Cup and the QEII Cup at the end of the year.”

Gray will, hopefully, glean a few preliminary answers on Saturday. Hard Too Think makes his comeback in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,600m) alongside stablemate Kharisma.

“I don’t think he can win this Saturday. He’s two lengths below his best and will need the run first-up, and it’s over the mile,” said Gray.

“He’s wearing earmuffs, that will help him settle. We will then set him for the Raffles Cup (March 25) and Kranji Mile (May 20).

“Marc Lerner is back on. He’s happy with him, so are the vets.”