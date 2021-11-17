Harmony Fire is a class act

Karis Teetan, on General Trump, will challenge the favourite in the opening race.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 FOREVER CITY looks well placed with two runs on the dirt this term. He closed off nicely last start and looks favoured stepping onto the turf, especially following a nice trial.

9 GENERAL TRUMP is suited in this grade. Expect a strong showing from him with Karis Teetan engaged.

7 VIVA MAMA draws poorly but does get assigned Zac Purton.

8 TELECOM MISSILE returns first-up. Joao Moreira rides from gate one. He's next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 GOOD BEAUTY is a winner in the grade above and his latest run showed a sharp return to form. He slots in light and has an excellent chance.

8 MELBOURNE HALL is paired with Zac Purton. He has race-fitness on his side.

4 HAPPILY FRIENDS should get his chance close to the speed. He was a solid winner three starts ago.

5 MY MY MY was caught back with too much work to do last start. Getting out to six furlongs looks a plus.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 COMPASSION SPIRIT gets down to Class 4 for the first time since his latest win. He's a force to reckon with in this grade. Connections will be going for it.

12 WINWIN THIRTYTHREE closed nicely last time out for second. Expect improvement again and he's favoured by the light weight.

4 FORTUNE CARRIER is a talent. He can run well once more for Danny Shum and Moreira.

5 NOIR RIDER is expected to find the front. He can run them along.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

3 METHANE was crowded for room last start and had genuine excuses. He was in superb form before that run and he's capable of bouncing back to that level.

10 RED IMPACT rattled into second last start. The wide draw harms his chances but he's racing very well.

8 ALL JOYFUL seeks a hat-trick. He's become a force to be reckoned with and the only query is the added distance.

2 FAST PACE gets a handy claim. He warrants respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 PARTY WARRIOR is unlucky not to already be a winner. He's done incredibly well across five starts in town and he deserves another chance.

10 CHIRON closed nicely in a recent trial on the dirt. He looks to have made the necessary improvement between seasons.

5 A SMILE LIKE YOURS is after back-to-back wins. He's in sublime form at the moment.

11 GOOD SHOT gets Moreira. He only needs to offset the awkward gate.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 HARMONY FIRE is a class act. He narrowly missed last start and off that performance he shapes as the one to beat.

3 DECISIVE TWELVE is no stranger to bouncing back from a poor run. He will play catch me if you can.

7 ESCAPE ROUTE steps out on debut. He's worth keeping safe for the Size/Moreira combination.

9 PROPICE appears to be coming to hand nicely.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

7 SUNSHINE WARRIOR is a course-and-distance winner in this grade. He's done well this term and a return to the city circuit looks a bonus.

4 SAVAQUIN has shown steady improvement this campaign. He does his best racing over this course and distance.

2 TELECOM FIGHTERS owns the Class 3 course record (1,650m) at Happy Valley. From Gate Five, he gets his chance.

8 BEAR AGAIN is in-form and racing well.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 CALIFORNIA CIBLE is so close to a first win in Hong Kong. He's done nothing but impress across three starts.

1 CLASSIC POSH IS racing well as a two-time winner from his last five starts. Expect a bold showing again.

2 HONG KONG BET is consistent and deserves respect in his spot.

8 SUPER DOBBIN is better than this record suggests. He is a rough chance.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

2 FA FA is bidding for his fourth successive win. He remains in Class 3 which suits and, from the good gate he maps to get a smooth run in transit.

6 SURREALISM can bounce back to form after surging three-wide last time. Expect improvement.

5 KING'S CAPITAL is racing well. He can take another step forward.

9 RIGHT HONOURABLE is competitive.

