Harmony N Home time again

Race 1 (2,200m)



8 Round The Earth continues to improve and has done enough to suggest that a first win is nearing. The rise to 2,200m appears suitable with a light weight for him to break through in Hong Kong.



1 Escape Route knows what it is all about. He is racing well and is a two-time winner this term for leading trainer John Size.



3 Above can mix his form but this distance always tends to suit him. He should get his chance from Gate 4 under Alexis Badel.



4 Natural Storm has the class over this trip. Keep safe.



Race 2 (1,650m)



3 Over The Moon is due for a first win. He has gone close several times and has shown the ability to not only suggest he can score but also to do so back in Class 4.



6 Jolly Honour is racing off a dangerous mark and pairs favourably with Zac Purton. He will know how to overcome the wide gate.



10 Faithful Trinity has claims. He has found form, enough to suggest he can be competitive from Gate 4.



5 Charizard is holding his condition and should be able to save ground from the inner-most draw. Next in line.



Race 3 (1,200m)



5 Wood On Fire is chasing back-to-back wins. He draws ideally and remains in the grade as he seeks consecutive wins. He is honest, consistent and rates as the one they have to catch.



1 Prime Mortar has hit his straps. He is after a third consecutive success and looks well placed to be getting up into Class 3 soon enough.



4 See U Again mixes his form. But, on his day, he has the class. He can bounce back.



6 Above All has been struggling but his best is much better than that. It would not surprise to see him improve.



Race 4 (1,650m)



8 All Riches can find the front and give them plenty to run down. He slots in light and has been competitive this season without winning.



1 Zone D is chasing back-to-back wins. He is on the quick back-up and Purton’s services enhance his claims.



2 Red Majesty does the same. He rarely runs a bad race and it would not surprise to see him go close with the right run.



9 Rattan Kingdom has continued to improve all season. He gets his chance.



Race 5 (1,000m)



11 Diamond Soars is a two-time winner this season. He is racing well and can easily be competitive back in Class 4, just as he was last start. This is a tricky contest but the light weight and inside draw hold him in good stead.



10 Nicetobemet clearly has more ability than his past performances suggest. The strong booking of Purton demands respect.



12 Ace Talent gets in light and is showing signs of improvement. Keep safe.



4 G One Excellent is chasing a fourth consecutive victory. He is in form and deserves respect again.



Race 6 (1,650m)



8 Happy Angel is deserving of a first win. He has been racing in superb form all season and shapes as the one to beat with the right run.



6 Sturdy Ruby did well to grab third on debut. He can take another step forward with an in-form Hugh Bowman sticking aboard.



2 Holy Power has hit the ground running since arriving in Hong Kong. Purton’s services will afford him his chance in a hotly contested race.



4 Splendid Living was an impressive winner two runs back. Next best.



Race 7 (1,200m)



3 Harmony N Home draws the rails and he can save ground from there. The two-time winner should get the run of the race and will be hard to beat.



5 E Universe clearly has ability and looks well placed to begin climbing the handicap. Bowman’s services can ensure he gets every chance from Barrier 2.



1 Savvy Chic makes a favourable return to Class 4. Purton takes the mount and he has the class edge over his rivals.



4 A Americ Te Specso is doing well and has claims. He broke through for his maiden success two starts back and was a fair fifth last start.



Race 8 (1,650m)



8 Gorytus is in his career-best form. He held his condition to finish a brilliant second last time. Another strong performance is expected. He has a blistering turn of foot and looks capable of further climbing the handicap.



5 Packing Award is better than his form suggests. He has soundness issues but, on his day, he is capable of defeating this group.



10 Nimble Nimbus is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He continues to raise the bar and can do so again.



2 Savaquin draws ideally and can make good account of himself. He is a last-start winner.



Race 9 (1,200m)



4 Xponential is ultra consistent. He can be rewarded from an inside gate under Lyle Hewitson, who knows the horse very well.



2 Gold Gold Baby is a winning machine – claiming five from seven this season – and his best is very good. He will give them a head start but look for him closing off from the rear.



8 Magniac has the ability and is lightly raced. He is showing all the right signs for the in-form Jamie Richards.



6 Jumbo Legend can mix his form but has the class when he manages to piece it all together.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club