Harry living out Arabian dream

Kranji jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim is neither suspended nor injured, but was nowhere in sight at the just-concluded Saturday meeting.

The reason is geographical, instead. The Malaysian rider is about 6,800km away.

He has packed his boots and saddle, and is currently trying his luck in Saudi Arabia.

A’Isisuhairi, who is better known as Harry, landed in the oil-rich kingdom on Oct 24, a few days before their racing season kicked off on Oct 27.

However, he has yet to secure his licence, which he is hoping will come through in a matter of days.

In the meantime, the wide-eyed hoop is absorbing as much as he can during trackwork at his new hunting ground for the next three months.

What has been his Arabian dream for the longest time is not a desert mirage any more.

“It’s always been my dream to ride in the Middle East. For the past half a season, I’ve been trying to get a job there, I didn’t mind whether I end up in Dubai, Qatar or Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“When I asked a friend of mine who has connections in Saudi Arabia, a small trainer named Ayidh Sannat Alshibani came back to me and said he was happy to get me here under his name.

“He asked me to come over first, and hopefully, I can then get bigger support from bigger stables.”

Besides Malaysia, A’Isisuhairi’s only previous overseas stints had been in New Zealand, where he spent his formative years. He also claimed the Asian Young Guns challenge at his return to that country in 2013.

The Kelantan-born rider said the wanderlust had always been there. But probably more so now, after he felt a bit stale at a place he has called home since 2012.

“I was going quite okay in Singapore, but I always wanted to go overseas and try, meet new people, try a different track, a new experience,” he said.

“I’ve spent 10 years in Singapore, riding the same track every week. I just wanted to ride on a different track.

“Sometimes, it’s good to have a taste of a different track, ride against different jockeys. I’m here to learn something new.”

Getting out of his comfort zone was a challenge A’Isisuhairi was not unprepared for, but it has not come without a few culture shocks.

“The racing here is totally different, it’s more American style,” he said.

“They use dirt like American tracks. They call slow canters and normal canters differently.

“It’s been a bit tough for me in the past six days, as not many Saudis speak English and it’s not easy to understand those who do.

“But I’m the one who approached them to come here. So I have to go through some hard work first.

“Inshallah, I can speak some Arabic by the time I leave. I’m happy to fit in and, hopefully, I can do a good job.

“I’ve applied for three months’ leave with the Singapore Turf Club. I’ll see how it goes. Hopefully, I can ride a few winners.”

A winner of 280 races at Kranji, with 12 at Group level, including two Group 1s, A’Isisuhairi can, however, still pad up that Singapore record and current score of 21 by year end.

“I’m going back to Singapore on Nov 17 to ride Trumpy in the Gold Cup (on Nov 19),” he said.

“After the Gold Cup, I’ll come back to Saudi and ride there till late January.

“The season just started last week. I just wanted to come in early and try.

“So far, I’m only riding trackwork as I’m still waiting for my licence. I started to ride trackwork on Oct 26, two days after I arrived.

“I first rode at the other training track at Janadriyah, where the stables are located. Today was my first day at the main track, the King Abduldaziz racetrack – that’s where they run the US$20 million (S$28 million) Saudi Cup.

“Hopefully, my licence can come in this week, but I doubt it because the handicaps come out today. They race on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“I was at the races twice last week. It was good to see for myself how they are run.”